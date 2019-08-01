Yerlan Aitakhanov named as Shymkent mayor

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the decree to appoint Yerlan Aitakhanov as the new mayor of Shymkent city, the press service of Akorda informs.

Born in 1971 Yerlan Aitakhanov is a graduate of the Moscow State University and the Kazakh State Law Academy. Prior to the recent appointment he served as the head of the Otyrar district of Turkestan region.

