Yermekbayev instructed to accelerate organization of construction of two ammunition storage bases

Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev has instructed to accelerate the organization of construction of two ammunition storage bases, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.

Defense Minister Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev has instructed officials to speed up the work on organizing the construction of two ammunition storage bases. The construction of these facilities is envisaged by a comprehensive plan to improve storage facilities for weapons and ammunition in the armed forces of Kazakhstan from 2019," the report says.

According to the ministry, the construction of facilities is organized taking into account all conditions for the safe storage of ammunition.













