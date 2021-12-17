Система Orphus

You did not explain anything to the people, Nigmatulin tells UAPF head

15.12.2021, 12:15 41026
At the plenary session of the Majilis, during the discussion of amendments to the legislation on the regulation and development of the insurance market and the securities market, the speaker of the chamber Nurlan Nigmatulin was indignant that the chairman of the board of the United Accumulative Pension Fund Zhanat Kurmanov was not ready to answer questions from the deputies and recalled him situation with an increase in the threshold of sufficiency for the withdrawal of pension savings, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

"Can you answer the question asked directly? How do you run the fund?! It is understandable why you closed your mouth for three weeks, could not explain anything to the people with the threshold of sufficiency, and also referred to the fact that the laws were written like that!" - the speaker of the Majilis was indignant.

"Zhanat Bostanovich, you need to prepare when you come here," Nurlan Nigmatulin added, addressing the head of the UAPF.

Ex-deputy akim of Taraz detained in Georgia

15.12.2021, 19:45 40546
The former deputy akim of Taraz Kaisar Sarytai, suspected of corruption crimes, was detained in Georgia, to the press service of the Anti-Corruption Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.
 
The Anti-Corruption Agency pays special attention to the search for persons hiding from the criminal prosecution. Most of them are taking measures to become inaccessible to the Kazakh justice and are hiding outside the country, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
For example, the territorial department of Zhambyl region carried out an international search for the former deputy akim of Taraz Sarytai K.A., suspected of corruption crimes provided for by paragraph 2 of part 4 of article 189, paragraph 3 of part 4 of article 362 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
As a result of operational-search activities within the framework of international cooperation, the law enforcement agencies of Georgia together with the Anti-Corruption Service and the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan detained Sarytai K.A. on the territory of Georgia. According to the ministry, the procedure for his extradition to Kazakhstan is currently underway.
 
COVID Digest: 308 patients in critical condition

15.12.2021, 18:57 40546
Images | open sources
20,376 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of December 15, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread informs.
 
Out of which 3,786 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 16,950 are treated at home. 308 patients are in critical condition, 80 are in extremely critical condition, while 65 are on life support.
 
COVID-19-like pneumonia: 68 new cases, 3 deaths
 
Kazakhstan recorded 68 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 3 deaths and 103 recoveries, coronavirus2020.kz reads.
 
Since last March 13 Kazakhstan confirmed 83,505 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,191 deaths and 75,593 recoveries.
 
COVID-19 kills 14 more Kazakhstanis
 
14 people more died of coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Source: Kazinform
 
What vaccines to be used for revaccination in Kazakhstan

14.12.2021, 14:03 64531
Images | trbzdrav.ru
Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the Sputnik Light vaccine will be used in Kazakhstan for revaccination.
 

We talked about Sputnik Light, and now we are discussing the issues of its delivery. We are considering two ways, which is faster - either to produce at our plant, or it will be faster to deliver," citing Tsoi Kazpravda.kz.

 
Kazakhstanis who want to be revaccinated against COVID report that basically only the QazVac vaccine (QazCovid-in) is available to them. The Minister of Health commented on this situation.
 

Sputnik" cannot be injected, there are two different components. Only those vaccines are injected that have an identical component. Sputnik has different first and second components. Accordingly, for revaccination in Kazakhstan, vaccines are used that have identical first and second components. QazVac belongs to such a vaccine - its first and second doses are identical in composition," Tsoi explained, answering journalists' questions.

 
According to him, 136 thousand people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan.
 
Earlier, Tsoi said that anyone who has completed a full course of vaccination at least six months ago can undergo a revaccination against coronavirus from December 8.
 
COVID-19: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘yellow area’

14.12.2021, 11:57 64531
Not a region remains in Kazakhstan in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ as of today, December 14, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.
 
The capital city of Kazakhstan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow area’.
 
The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green area’.
 
Kazakhstan remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’ at large.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan creates Eco Tourism Association

13.12.2021, 15:08 82081
The nature tourism: global challenges and prospects for Kazakhstan conference took place in Almaty.
 
The event was organized by the recently-created National Association of Eco Tourism Yelim-Ai to boost nature tourism, protect biodiversity jointly with the national parks, state enterprises and business community, Kazinform reports. 
 
It debated opportunities to improve the national parks infrastructure, increase economic potential of the region thanks to nature tourism and preserve nature diversity.
 
As Vice Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said that for the past 9 months the number of visitors of the national parks in the country rose to a million. The number of domestic tourists for the past 9 months made 5.2 mln that is more against 2019.
 
Average pension for December in Kazakhstan announced

13.12.2021, 13:39 82081
The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced the average pension in Kazakhstan for September 2021.
 
According to the MLSPP, from January to November 2021, about 750.8 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget to pay the basic pension, solidarity pension payments - 1 trillion 696.4 billion tenge, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
In November 2021, more than 221.2 billion tenge was allocated from the republican budget for pension payments, 68 billion tenge - for the payment of a basic pension, and 153.2 billion tenge - a solidarity pension.
 
As of December 1, 2021, the number of pensioners is more than 2 million 233 thousand people.
 
The average size of pension payments (taking into account the basic pension payment) as of December 1, 2021 amounted to 99,726 tenge.
 
As a reminder, from July 1, 2018, the state basic pension payment is assigned to each recipient individually, taking into account his length of service in the pension system.
 
At the same time, the length of service in the pension system includes the length of service worked out in the solidarity system as of January 1, 1998, as well as the periods for which mandatory pension contributions (hereinafter referred to as MPC) were paid.
 
Storm alert issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

09.12.2021, 18:52 205930
A weather warning was issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan for December 10, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice slick is to form in Aktobe region locally. High wind will sweep through the region, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket Almaty region in the morning and night.

Fog and ice slick will batter Atyrau region tomorrow.

Fog is expected in Zhambyl region. It will brace for high wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

Ground blizzard and ice-slick will grip West Kazakhstan.

Fog will also coat Turkestan region on Friday. Dust storm will roll through the region’s north.
 
Health Ministry informed whether omicron-strain of coronavirus entered Kazakhstan

09.12.2021, 15:56 181204
Health Ministry informed whether omicron-strain of coronavirus entered Kazakhstan
Images | med.hku.hk
In Almaty, a PCR screening was carried out for the presence of mutations typical for the new variant of the omicron coronavirus. This was announced by the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleksey Tsoi at a meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Aleksey Tsoi noted that the Ministry of Health monitors circulating variants of coronavirus infection strains on an ongoing basis.

Taking into account the emergence of a new variant of the omicron coronavirus strain, preliminary PCR screening was carried out for the presence of mutations typical for the omicron coronavirus strain variant in Almaty. Circulation of the omicron coronavirus strain has not been established.


Full genomic sequencing of samples taken from positive samples from the regions continues. This work continues," the minister said.
 
