You did not explain anything to the people, Nigmatulin tells UAPF head

The former deputy akim of Taraz Kaisar Sarytai, suspected of corruption crimes, was detained in Georgia, to the press service of the Anti-Corruption Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

The Anti-Corruption Agency pays special attention to the search for persons hiding from the criminal prosecution. Most of them are taking measures to become inaccessible to the Kazakh justice and are hiding outside the country, Kazpravda.kz reports

For example, the territorial department of Zhambyl region carried out an international search for the former deputy akim of Taraz Sarytai K.A., suspected of corruption crimes provided for by paragraph 2 of part 4 of article 189, paragraph 3 of part 4 of article 362 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As a result of operational-search activities within the framework of international cooperation, the law enforcement agencies of Georgia together with the Anti-Corruption Service and the NCB of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan detained Sarytai K.A. on the territory of Georgia. According to the ministry, the procedure for his extradition to Kazakhstan is currently underway.