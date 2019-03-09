Young Kazakhstanis may take part in development of youth policy concept

Almaty. August 16. Kazakhstan Today - All young citizens of Kazakhstan can take part in the development of the Concept of Youth Policy of Kazakhstan till 2020, acting chairman of the Committee for Youth Affairs of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Nurlan Uteshev said in his interview for the Prime Minister's official website, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"It is very important for us that this concept of youth policy development was elaborated in cooperation with the youth, with the participation of as many young people of the country as possible. Those young people willing to take part in this process may send their proposals to zhastar2020@mail.kz," N.Uteshev said.



Proposals of students, school and other youth organizations of the country are accepted and will be considered in the course of the concept development.



It is worth noting that this Concept is to become a strategic document which will be taken into consideration during development of other legal and regulatory acts and program documents on youth policy in Kazakhstan.



According to N.Uteshev, the Concept will include three directions. These are formation of patriotic, moral and ethical qualities of young Kazakhstanis; support of innovative and creative development of young people; institutional development of the youth policy.



As earlier reported, the Head of State gave the instructions on development of the Concept of State Youth Policy till 2020 at the 19th session of the Assembly of people of Kazakhstan in April this year.



