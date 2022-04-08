Zhaina Slambek heads Khabar TV channel

Images | Facebook/Berik Uali

Zhaina Slambek has been appointed director of the Khabar TV channel. Previously, she worked as the head and presenter of the Apta analytical program on the Qazaqstan TV channel, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of Khabar Agency JSC.





Zhaina Slambek was born on November 12, 1974 in the village Kuandaria, Karmakchinsky district, Kyzylorda region. She graduated from the Faculty of Journalism of the Kazakh National University named after Al-Farabi. After graduating from the university, she began her career at the Khabar Agency.





From 1996 to 2014 she worked as a correspondent, commentator, executive producer, director of the directorate of information and analytical programs.





From February 2014 to July 2019 she worked on the Astana TV channel. She was the author and presenter of the information and analytical program "Bizdin uakyt".





From August 2019 to the present, she has been the head and presenter of the analytical program "Apta".





Zhaina Slambek is a laureate of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan, the owner of the order "Kurmet" and the national television award "Tumar". For her contribution to the development of domestic television journalism, she was awarded the Prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.