2 mln pupils go in for sports in Kazakhstan

01.06.2022, 17:00 526
"There are 652 clubs for children and young people and 138 physical culture clubs in Kazakhstan as of now," Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Dauren Abayev said.
 
He said that great attention is paid to the development of mass sports, especially among kids and teens. Some 2 mln pupils go in for sports in Kazakhstan. There are 652 clubs for children and young people and 138 physical culture clubs countrywide with over 200,000 children and teens engaged.
 
Currently, several sports projects are being realized in Kazakhstan. The Available Sports program was launched in seven cities in Kazakhstan which attracts some 20,000 people. The national school league in 10 sports disciplines was founded in the country. More than 2.7 mln pupils joined the league.
 
The Minister added that jointly with the local executive bodies the sports infrastructure development scheduled plan was prepared. As a result, 113 new facilities will be built, and 21 will be repaired nationwide.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins int’l table tennis tournament in Poland

23.05.2022, 17:15 4061
Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won the WTT Youth Contender Wladyslawowo 2022 international tournament in the U15 Boys category, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
Held on 16-22 May 2022, the event brought together over 260 athletes from 33 countries of the world.
 
 Kurmangaliyev confidently defeated seven opponents to claim the gold medal of the tournament in Poland. In the final the Kazakhstani table tennis prodigy stunned French Antoine Noirault 3-1.
 
Kazakhstan ranks 13th in Deaflympic Games

16.05.2022, 20:00 10211
Kazakhstan ranks 13th in Deaflympic Games
The 24th Summer Deaflympics wrapped up in Brazil, Kazinform cites the Disabled People Training Center.
 
The 2022 Summer Deaflympics brought together 2,500 athletes from 73 countries of the world.
 
Kazakhstan was ranked 13th with a total of 28 medals, including three gold, seven silver, and 18 bronze medals.
 
Ukraine topped the 2022 Summer Deaflympics medal table with 61 gold, 38 silver, and 38 bronze medals. The U.S. and Iranian teams followed with 54 and 40 medals, respectively.
 
Kazakhstani wins Mimar Sinan MTB Cup in Turkiye

13.05.2022, 12:55 12571
Alina Sarkulova of Kazakhstan won the Mimar Sinan MTB Cup in Kayseri, Turkiye, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The 23-year-old Sarkulova surpassed Turkish riders Azize Bekar and Sevim Altekin who were placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively, in the Women Elite Cross-Country Short Circuit.
 
As for the Men Elite Cross-Country Short Circuit, Turkish athlete Suleyman Temel took home the cup. Kazakhstani Denis Sergiyenko and Yegor Karassyov finished 2nd and 3rd, accordingly. One more Kazakhstani Temirlan Mukhamediyanov was ranked 4th.
 
Kazakh judo team bags bronze at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil

06.05.2022, 15:30 15271
Kazakh judo team bags bronze at 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil
The Kazakh judokas won 2 bronze medals in the team events at the now-running 24th Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, Kazinform reports. 
 
Aldibek Nurmukhammed and Shaykhmet Kanapiyanov grabbed bronze in the men’s 73kg weight category team competition, Askhat Adambayev and Aidos Tugelbayev won in the 90kg, Yermek Zhanibekovich and Sabyrzhan Khapizov in the +90 kg weight class. The female team also pocketed bronze in the team event defeating Turkey. 
 
The 24th Summer Deaflympics brings together over 4,000 athletes from 100 states of the world.
 
Kazakh athlete scoops bronze at World Taekwondo Championship

21.04.2022, 15:00 22651
Kazakh athlete scoops bronze at World Taekwondo Championship
Alexander Ten of Kazakhstan won bronze at the G-2 Muju Korea World Taekwondo Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation.
 
Ten defeated 12 other taekwondo practitioners from 13 countries of the world to claim bronze. The championship was held in a virtual format.
 
Gold went to a Korean athlete, while an American taekwondo practitioner hauled silver. Although Ten earned the same number of points as the American athlete, he settled for bronze.
 
This is the second bronze medal for the Kazakhstani athlete as he already collected bronze at the 2020 World Taekwondo Championship in Seoul.
 
Alexander Ten is a golden medalist of the 2nd Lents Taekwondo Worldwide Sports Online Poomsae Open 2020 held in Denmark.
 
Kazakhstan pockets silver at Challenge MONAL 2022

18.04.2022, 14:50 25271
Kazakhstan pockets silver at Challenge MONAL 2022
Kazakhstani epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov won the silver medal at the now-running Challenge MONAL - Paris World Cup – Individual & Team, Olympic.kz reads.
 
In the semifinals Kurbanov defeated French Alexander Bardanet with a score of 15:13. In the final Kurbanov lost to Nelson Lopez Portier of France with a score of 15:11 to get silver. 
 
Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan pockets 3 bronze at Asian Junior Judo Cup

11.04.2022, 17:37 28751
Kazakhstan pockets 3 bronze at Asian Junior Judo Cup
Kazakh female judokas secured three bronze medals at the Asian Junior Judo Cup held in Tashkent, Olympic.kz reads.

Uldana Ussein, Samalai Yergaliyeva, and Kymbat Seitmakhanbet won bronze medals in the women’s 57 kg, 63 kg and 78 kg weight categories.

Source: Kazinform

Gennady Golovkin leaves for Japan

31.03.2022, 09:50 32276
Gennady Golovkin leaves for Japan
Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin "GGG" (41-1-1, 36 КО) has left for Japan for a bout against Ryota Murata of Japan (16-2, 13 КО), Sports.kz reads.
 

See you soon, Japan!," the Instagram post of Golovkin reads.

 
As earlier reported, the bout for the WBA Super, IBF, and IBO Middleweight World Titles is slated for April 9 in Japan.

Source: Kazinform
 
