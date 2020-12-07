Ali Akhmedov to fight for the world title with Carlos Gongora

Kazakhstani boxer Ali Akhmedov (16-0, 12 KOs) will fight for the world title in the second middle weight. This was officially announced by the International Boxing Organization (IBO), Vesti.kz reports.





Akhmedov will perform as part of the boxing evening on December 18 in Hollywood (Florida, USA), the main event of which will be the fight between Gennady Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) and Kamil Sheremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) from Poland.





The rival of 25-year-old Akhmedov will be 31-year-old Ecuadorian Carlos Gongora, who has 18 victories in 18 fights, in 13 of them he won by knockout. 12 rounds are planned.













