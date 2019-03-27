Almaty gymnast won two gold and silver medals in the tournament in Estonia

The competition was held in Estonian Tartu, where up to thousands of gymnasts from 27 countries gathered.





Miss Valentine is a largest international competition in gymnastics in Estonia. The Tartu week of gymnastics and the tournament coincide with the time of celebrating the 100th anniversary of Estonia and are devoted to this event.





At that time, many events connected to gymnastics are held, as well as demonstrative workouts under the leadership of the best sportsmen and coaches of the world are held.









