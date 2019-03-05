Almaty hosts Short Track Speed Skating World Cup third stage

The Kazakh city of Almaty has given a start to the third stage of the Short Track World Cup, Olympic.kz reports. Women competing in the 1000m distance have begun the Cup.





Over 150 skaters fro 18 states, including world and Olympic champions from 18 states are taking part in the competitions in the first-ever start in Almaty.





The Kazakh national team is represented by the following athletes:





Women: Aliya Kim, Anastasia Krestova, Olga Tikhonova, Assel Taishimanova, Anita Nahai, Yana Khan.





Men: Abzal Azhgaliyev, Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev, Denis Nikisha, Mersait Zhaksybayev, Yerkebulan Shamukhanov and Adil Galiakhmetov.





The competitions are taking place at Halyk Arena, with the semi-finals scheduled for December 8, and the finals for December 9. It starts at 02:00 p.m.









