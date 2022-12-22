Almaty to host FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship

The sportsman announced it on his Instagram account

Well-known Kazakh Titan Almat Jumanov has signed a contract with famous American promotion company Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sportsman announced it on his Instagram account. As he wrote, Founder and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed the previous records set by him with rail cars, planes, trains and a camel.

In his words, he became the first athlete signed by this promotion agency.

Founder of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman noticed me and offered me a one-year contract. I got the opportunity to hold four fisticuffs a year. My main goal is to raise the flag of Kazakhstan in America. God willing, my dream will come true," the publication reads.

Jumanov thanked also his fans for support.

In August 2022, the Kazakh giant defeated ‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi by knocking him out in a four-round bout, where each round lasts for two minutes. Gharibi was smashed by Jumanov in the first round.

In April 2022, Almat Jumanov hit the Guinness Book of Records, after pulling AN-72 plane.