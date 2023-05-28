This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia
relevant news
Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva reaches ITF W25 Kursumlijska Banja semis
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Rybakina became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a major tennis title when she captured victory at the Wimbledon Championship in July 2022", - the article in the Forbes magazine reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Skatov wins at the start of 2023 French Open
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Elena Rybakina wins Italian Open crown, becomes World No.4
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina advances to 1st WTA 1000 semifinal on clay in her career
It was a really tough match, especially the beginning. I would say I didn’t start that good," - said Rybakina after the match, praising Swiatek’s aggressive and explosive style of the game. She also admitted she struggled with the first serve in the first set.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
27.05.2023, 13:48UN Highly Appreciates Kazakhstan's Contribution to Peacekeeping 27.05.2023, 12:514981Kazakhstan companies can increase manufacturing production by another $46 billion 27.05.2023, 15:543406Kazakhstan’s Skatov propels to Roland Garros main draw for 1st time 27.05.2023, 14:573271Assaubayeva’s game ends in draw at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Nicosia 27.05.2023, 11:591451Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing 23.05.2023, 12:1035896Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents 23.05.2023, 13:0535896Our relations with Kazakhstan are to continue to strengthen - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob 23.05.2023, 12:3034021Kazakh capital to host IV Coal Industry Forum of Kazakhstan 23.05.2023, 13:1133901Trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan hit $1.5bn 23.05.2023, 13:3433901Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia 28.04.2023, 19:09101346President ratifies agreement on Kazakh-Turkmen state border regime 28.04.2023, 17:1997571Kazakh defense minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov joins SCO meeting in India 28.04.2023, 10:3195846Kazakh, Chinese defense ministers meet in New Delhi 05.05.2023, 17:1964756Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President 28.04.2023, 12:4960196Zhambyl region signs KZT317.8bln worth memorandums with foreign companies