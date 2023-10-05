Cyclist Alexey Lutsenko claims 5th gold for Kazakhstan at 19th Asian Games  

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakhstani ladies grabbed second silver in the Women’s Canoe Double 200m at the ongoing 19th Asian Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Ulyana Kisseleva and Margarita Torlopova of Kazakhstan covered the distance in 46.627 settling for silver.





The Chinese athletes were 2.331 ahead of the Kazakh pair winning gold. Uzbekistan finished third claiming bronze.





On Monday, Kazakhstan collected three medals in canoe and kayak sprint.





Kazakhstan clinched silver in the Men’s Canoe Double 1000m event at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China.





Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov clocked the distance in 3:49.991, 6.195 behind the leaders from Uzbekistan. The Indian athletes were the third to cross the finish line (3:53.329).





Currently Kazakhstan has 42 medals, including four gold, nine silver and 29 bronze medals. It is ranked 12th in the overall medal standings.





The 19th Asian Games are set to be held in Hangzhou through October 8.