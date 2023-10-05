03.10.2023, 14:30 13636
Cyclist Alexey Lutsenko claims 5th gold for Kazakhstan at 19th Asian Games
Images | Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Tell a friend
Alexey Lutsenko brought Kazakhstan 5th gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstani clocked the best time in the Men’s Individual Time Trial covering the distance in 48:05.75 and clinching gold.
Lutsenko surpassed Chinese cyclist Ming Xue who finished second claiming silver. Bronze went to Wan Yau Vincent Lau from Hong Kong.
Kazakhstan is currently placed 12th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 10 silver and 29 bronze medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
04.10.2023, 09:16 9611
Asian Games: the Kazakhstan team has 5 gold, 10 silver and 32 bronze medals
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Though Kazakhstan won one gold, three silver and five bronze medals in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday the country went once again down in the medal standings, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan secured 47 medals so far, including five gold, 10 silver, and 32 bronze. In the medal count the Kazakh team dropped from the 12th to the 13th position.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 17:33 13416
Kazakhstan clinches gymnastics silver at 19th Asian Games
Images | Telegram/Qazaqstan Olympic team
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani gymnast Danil Mussabayev claimed silver at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Mussabayev earned 57.270 points for his routine in the Men’s Trampoline Gymnastics Final. Langyu Yan of China scored 59.850 points bringing him gold. Japanese gymnast Hiroto Yamada won bronze.
Another Kazakhstani Pirmammad Aliyev was placed 7th at the event.
On Monday, Kazakhstani Viktoriya Butolina claimed bronze in the Women’s Trampoline Gymnastics Final.
Kazakhstan is currently ranked 12th in the overall medal standings of the 19th Asian Games with 5 gold, 10 silver and 29 bronze medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 11:32 18961
Kazakhstan takes silver in women’s canoe double event in Hangzhou
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani ladies grabbed second silver in the Women’s Canoe Double 200m at the ongoing 19th Asian Games, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Ulyana Kisseleva and Margarita Torlopova of Kazakhstan covered the distance in 46.627 settling for silver.
The Chinese athletes were 2.331 ahead of the Kazakh pair winning gold. Uzbekistan finished third claiming bronze.
On Monday, Kazakhstan collected three medals in canoe and kayak sprint.
Kazakhstan clinched silver in the Men’s Canoe Double 1000m event at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China.
Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov clocked the distance in 3:49.991, 6.195 behind the leaders from Uzbekistan. The Indian athletes were the third to cross the finish line (3:53.329).
Currently Kazakhstan has 42 medals, including four gold, nine silver and 29 bronze medals. It is ranked 12th in the overall medal standings.
The 19th Asian Games are set to be held in Hangzhou through October 8.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2023, 09:25 19346
Kazakh athletes won two more bronze medals at the Asian Games
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh cyclist Rinata Sultanova finished third in the individual time trial (ITT) at the now-running Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.
She clocked 25:36.10 minutes falling behind the leader by +1:00.11 minutes.
Mariya Brovkova brought Kazakhstan bronze in the canoe sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Brovkova finished third in the Women’s Canoe Single 200m clocking the distance in 49.368. Chinese Wenjun Lin crossed the finish line first, clinching gold. Thai Orasa Thiangkathok settled for silver.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.09.2023, 09:40 48171
Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh Ayan Beissenbayev won the bronze medal finishing third in the men’s individual triathlon competition at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Beissenbayev clocked 1:52:25 in Swim 1.5km (2 laps), Bike 40km (6 laps), and Run 10km (4 laps).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2023, 21:34 48026
Kazakhstani fencers 2nd in 2023 Asian Games event
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani fencers lost in the final of the Men’s Epee Team event at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstani epee squad made up of Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Vadim Sharlaimov lost to the Japanese team 35-36 in the Men’s Epee Team Final at the 19th Asian Games.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Elmir Alimzhanov bagged bronze in the epee fencing event at the Asiad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.09.2023, 14:12 48401
Kazakhstan pockets 3rd gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou
Images | t.me/Madeniet_zhane_sport_ministrligi
Tell a friend
Assem Orynbai and Eduard Yeshchenko brought Kazakhstan the third gold medal in the skeet mixed team final at the now-running 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
The duo scored 40 points beating the Kuwaiti team that earned 35 points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.09.2023, 13:10 47371
19th Asian Games: Shooter Zukhra Irnazarova brings 2nd gold for Kazakh team
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Another female shooter of Kazakhstan Zukhra Irnazarova won gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform learned from Olympic.kz.
Irnazarova gathered 560 points in the Women's 10m running target shooting event in China.
North Korean athlete Ri Jiye gathered 554 points and another North Korean shooter Oksim Paek took 551 points.
The Kazakh team has already grabbed 15 medals at the event.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
05.10.2023, 00:23Jordan's TAG Global interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan 29.09.2023, 15:3262276New CEO of Kazatomprom appointed 29.09.2023, 13:4561021Several large investment projects discussed by Government 28.09.2023, 20:4352026Alikhan Smailov holds Baiterek Holding's Board of Directors meeting 28.09.2023, 14:1248401Kazakhstan pockets 3rd gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou 30.09.2023, 09:4048171Kazakhstan wins triathlon bronze in Hangzhou 13.09.2023, 11:03107566Kazakhstan economy grows by 4.9% in 8 months 13.09.2023, 12:39103296Kazakhstan plans to increase IT services exports to $1 bln by 2026 19.09.2023, 09:09100371Head of State met with Rob Walton, President of GE Healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa 15.09.2023, 12:04A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China98131A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China 21.09.2023, 10:5896586CSTO foreign ministers meet in NY