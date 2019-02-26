Doctor is accused in search of Kazakhstan biathlon team in Austria

Astana. 10 February. Kazakhstan Today - The Chairman of the Committee for Sport and Physical Culture Ilsiyar Kanagatov said that Kazakhstan biathlon team was suspected of doping because of the negligence of the doctor.



"The situation with Biathlon World Championships we can say that this is the negligence of our doctor, there are certain requirements. You know that in addition to prohibited, there are non-prohibited drugs. Our athletes need recover of their health, sometimes they get sick and those non-prohibited drugs of the world anti-doping organization together with doctors are used, I. Kanagatov said.



The Chairman of the Committee noted that this situation caused by the violations in the waste recycling of medicines.



"Europe now actively conducts works in preventing terrorism and, of course, so they have revealed and checked our team. Currently our athletes admitted to competitions and yesterday you saw a very hard fight our biathlonists in the mixed relay where they won 11st place. I think this is a great achievement and now we are waiting for the results of the checks, "he added.



Thus, athletes used non-prohibited by the world anti-doping organization of medicines. According to Ilsiyar Kanagatov, the Ministry, the National Olympic Committee, the Sports Federation of Kazakhstan are aimed at "pure sport".



Let's remind that In Hochfilzen,where the World Championship takes place, Austria police searched the accommodation of Kazakhstan biathlon team and found numerous medical devices and prohibited pharmacological drugs. All this were withdrawn, by the fact the inquiry actions were begun.



News Agency Bnews



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.