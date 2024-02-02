Eva Korysheva is the finalist of the prestigious tournament in Australia

Images | KTF press-service

The Asia-Pacific Elite 14 & Under Trophy junior tournament, timed to coincide with the Australian Open, has come to an end on the Melbourne Park courts. Kazakhstan's Eva Korysheva lost to Australia's Emily Chen 6:2, 4:6, 4:6 in the final, KTF press-service reports.





Yesterday's matches were postponed to today because of rain, so today the Kazakh had to finish the semifinal first, and then play immediately in the final.





Eva is a trainee of Aktobe tennis school, training under the guidance of Pavel Tsoi. Last year Korysheva finished 18th in the Tennis Europe rankings with a win / loss record of 24 / 5 (83%) in singles. The Kazakh also received the Tennis Europe's "Foreign Player of the Year" (for non-EU players) award.