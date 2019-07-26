FC Ordabasy makes it into next round of UEFA Europa League

Photo: fcordabasy.kz

Shymkent-based FC Ordabasy played against Torpedo Kutaisi in an away match of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, Sports.kz informs.

Torpedo (Kutaisi, Georgia) — Ordabasy (Shymkent, Kazakhstan) 0-2 (0:0)

Goals:

0-1 Mirzad Mehanovic (81`)

0-2 Ziguy Badibanga (90+4’)

Yellow cards:

Mate Tsintsadze (41’)

Zaza Tsitskishvili (62’)

Temur Chogadze (86’)

In the second qualifying round, FC Ordabasy will face off with the Czech club of Mlada Boleslav. The matches are scheduled for July 25 and August 1.

