Footballers of Saudi Arabia's team to be punished for being defeated by Russia at 2018 World Cup

The starting match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup turned out into a surprise. In Moscow, the national football team of Russia defeated the team of Saudi Arabia with a score of 5:0 (the experts thought that the Russian team will win with a slim lead), newsru.co.il reports.





Adel Ezzat, the head of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, announced that the players of the team will be subject to disciplinary action.





We are upset about the defeat. That is not a pleasant result because it is not the level we are trained. Some players will be punished - Goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf, quarterback Mohammad Al-Sahlawi, defender Osama Hawsawi," the agency cites the head of the Federation.





