Gelb Syritsa 2nd in ZLM Tour final stage, Max Walker 2nd in GC

The 2.1 stage race ZLM Tour ended today in the Netherlands. Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa was close to success on the final Stage 5, but lost the victory by the photo finish to Danish rider Alexander Salby, who made an attack with 700 meters to the finish, Team’s official website reports.

We had a great day, feeling was good and the guys did just a phenomenal job, especially Rudi Selig and Max Kanter. They ensured I had a great lead-out for the sprint. The last kilometer turned out to be quite chaotic because of the climb to the bridge with 700 meters to the line. It was the point where the Danish rider made his attack. Max followed him and we reached the finish straight, where I opened the sprint with some 350 meters to go. The victory was close, but just a little bit short of the distance. Overall, we had a very good week at the ZLM Tour, it’s pity I got that mechanical in the final of the third stage, which prevented me from competing for the General Classificaiton. Well, and in general, we also missed a stage win. But, the general feeling is good, so we will continue to work and prepare for the next races", - said Gleb Syritsa.


In the final general classification, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team rider Max Walker, riding for the WorldTour team, took the second place, achieving a significant career success. Gleb Syritsa finished 6th.

I’m super happy with my second position in the General Classification. My week started off really well with a fourth place in the opening time trial. From then on I concentrated on not losing any time to the riders around me on the GC. Every stage was pretty hectic with crosswinds and narrow twisty roads, but all my teammates did a great job of protecting me and also teaching me how to ride this sort of races. Thank you, team!", - said Max Walker.

 

Astana’s Yevgeniy Fedorov wins gold at Asian Continental Championships

The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Yevgeniy Fedorov wins the individual time trial race at the Asian Continental Championships. Yevgeniy becomes the strongest in this discipline at the Asian Championships for the third year in a row. The race with a total distance of 40 kilometers was held in the city of Almaty where Yevgeniy showed the best time 49 minutes and 46 seconds. The silver medal was achieved also by the rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Dmitry Gruzdev, Team’s official website reports.

Today was a very hot day, +35 degrees and a strong wind which was not refreshing at all, but racing in your homeland in Kazakhstan is always great, it’s like an additional motivation to show your best. The race was successful for me, and I am glad that for the third time, I managed to win the ITT at the Asian Championships. I’m also happy for Dmitry (Gruzdev), who clinched a podium and brought silver to our national team today", - said Yevgeniy Fedorov.

 

Yeldos Smetov wins right to become Kazakhstan representative at 2024 Paris Olympics

Yeldos Smetov, the most decorated judoka in Kazakhstan, emerged victorious at a sparring in Almaty deciding the fate of Kazakhstan’s Olympic berth in judo, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Smetov defeated Magzhan Shamshadin in the first -60kg weight category match. In the subsequent encounter, Shamshadin was vanquished by Nurkanat Serikbayev, thereby relinquishing his claim to a coveted berth in the upcoming sporting event this summer.

In the pivotal encounter, the bronze and silver medalist of the Olympics Smetov emerged triumphant, validating his right to compete in his third Olympics.

It is my hope that he will prepare adequately for the Paris event and represent Kazakhstan successfully," one of the judges at the event Bakhyt Matyshev noted.

 

Kazakhstan claims mixed relay gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty

Team Kazakhstan grabbed the mixed relay gold at the Asian Road Cycling Championship in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Representing Team Kazakhstan were Rinata Sultanova, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Igor Chzhan, Makhabbat Umutzhanova and Faina Potapova.

Coming in second in the mixed relay event was Uzbekistan. Cyclists from Hong Kong were placed third.

Earlier it was reported that the city of Almaty would host for the first time the Asian Road Cycling Championship on June 6 to 12, 2024.
 

19-year-old Kazakh athlete wins world championship in traditional archery

Astana resident, 19-year-old Aykorkem Batikhan, an athlete of the Kazakhstan national team in traditional archery, became the world champion at the "Fetih Kupası" tournament in Istanbul, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the akimat of Astana.

In the 50cm Puta target race over 50m, Aykorkem Batikhan achieved this historic victory. About 300 athletes from 20 countries took part in the 12th international tournament Fetih Kupası.

The international tournament "Fetih Kupası" is one of the largest competitions in traditional archery. We can say that successful performance and victory in this competition is one of the coveted trophies of all Kazakh archers. The tournament-event has been taking place in Türkiye for 12 years. Kazakhstani athletes have been participating in it since 2017, but before that Kazakhstan had not won it. This year our athletes reached the finals: 4 girls and 4 men. In the final, Aykorkem Batikhan met with the strongest archer in Türkiye and defeated him with a score of 5:4. The victory of Aykorkem is a great achievement for our entire team," said the head coach of the Kazakhstan national traditional archery team, Dias Akhmetov.


Aykorkem Batikhan has been practicing traditional archery for only 1.5 years.
 

Kazakhstani Popko cruises into ATP Challenger Vicenza quarterfinals

Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko defeated Federico Arnaboldi 6:3. 6:1 in two sets in the men’s singles second-round match at the Internazionali di Tennis Città di Vicenza in Italy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz

The match lasted for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

27-year-old Popko ranks 244th in the ATP Doubles Ranking, while Arnaboldi stands 580th.
 

Gennady Golovkin joins IOC Olympism365 Commission

President of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin is appointed a member of the International Olympic Committee’s Olympism365 Commission, Kazinform News Agency learnt from its press service.

Olympism365 is the IOC’s strategy to strengthen the role of sport and Olympism in society as important enablers of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, 365 days a year.

The commission consists of the members of the International Olympic Committee, and well-known functionaries of the Olympic movement, including Prince Feisal Al Hussein, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, and others.
 

Kazakhstanis secure 3 medals at Youth World Weightlifting Championships

The Kazakh weightlifting team concluded its participation in the Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru, securing four medals, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh athletes claimed two gold medals, with Nurdos Sabyr (-89 kg weight category) and Ayanat Zhumagali (-76 kg weight category) being the respective winners.

Akzhol Kurmanbek (-67 kg weight class) was awarded the silver medal.

Saniya Ormanbayeva (- 81 kg) was placed third in the competition.
 

Alexander Bublik hits new career high ranking of world No. 17

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has released its latest singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik has hit a new career high ranking of world No. 17 after claiming two spots up in the latest ATP Singles ranking.

Alexander Shevchenko has climbed up two spots to 59th.

Mikhail Kukushkin has been down to 136th spot of the ranking.

Denis Yevseyev and Beibit Zhukayev have retained their 167th and 171th spots, respectively.

Timofey Skatov has claimed 43 spots up to rank 199th.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan’s top-seeded doubles player, remains world No. 40 singles player.
 

