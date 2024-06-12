Gelb Syritsa 2nd in ZLM Tour final stage, Max Walker 2nd in GC
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The 2.1 stage race ZLM Tour ended today in the Netherlands. Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa was close to success on the final Stage 5, but lost the victory by the photo finish to Danish rider Alexander Salby, who made an attack with 700 meters to the finish, Team’s official website reports.
We had a great day, feeling was good and the guys did just a phenomenal job, especially Rudi Selig and Max Kanter. They ensured I had a great lead-out for the sprint. The last kilometer turned out to be quite chaotic because of the climb to the bridge with 700 meters to the line. It was the point where the Danish rider made his attack. Max followed him and we reached the finish straight, where I opened the sprint with some 350 meters to go. The victory was close, but just a little bit short of the distance. Overall, we had a very good week at the ZLM Tour, it’s pity I got that mechanical in the final of the third stage, which prevented me from competing for the General Classificaiton. Well, and in general, we also missed a stage win. But, the general feeling is good, so we will continue to work and prepare for the next races", - said Gleb Syritsa.
In the final general classification, Astana Qazaqstan Development Team rider Max Walker, riding for the WorldTour team, took the second place, achieving a significant career success. Gleb Syritsa finished 6th.
I’m super happy with my second position in the General Classification. My week started off really well with a fourth place in the opening time trial. From then on I concentrated on not losing any time to the riders around me on the GC. Every stage was pretty hectic with crosswinds and narrow twisty roads, but all my teammates did a great job of protecting me and also teaching me how to ride this sort of races. Thank you, team!", - said Max Walker.
