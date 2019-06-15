Golovkin vs Rolls fight to air live on two TV channels in Kazakhstan

Photo: Sports.kz

The boxing event, the headliners of which will be Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) and Canadian Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs), will take place on June 8 (June 9 morning Nur-Sultan time) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, U.S., Sports.kz informs.

Two other Kazakhstani boxers will also have bouts on the undercard. Ali Akhmedov (14-0, 10 KOs) will fight Marcus McDaniel (15-0, 2 KOs) of the United States for the vacant belt of WBC International super middleweight champion, and Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) will face off with American boxer Brian Ceballo (8-0, 4 KOs).

The live broadcast of the boxing event will begin on Qazsport TV Channel at 06:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time. The main fight of the night will start after 09:00 a.m. and will also be aired by Qazaqstan TV Channel.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.