If not ИCaneloИ, then who? Experts about GGGИs next rival

Promoter of Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin Tom Loeffler considers an alternative to a further scenario of the "doping" story of Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz reports.





It is likely that May 5 will be in force, but if the Nevada Athletic Commission decides to disqualify ‘Canelo’, he will be changed. Thus, American boxer Daniel Jacobs, whom Golovkin fought last year, is considered.









