IT - Italian Trattoria joins Astana Qazaqstan Team as new sponsor

We are happy to welcome IT - Italian Trattoria as Astana’s new sponsor, as the new member of our family! The solid restaurant brand is going to make an important step into cycling, and for us it is a very nice moment as we think we could make a really beautiful partnership. IT - Italian Trattoria management visited our team during winter training camp, and we have spent a great time together, showing all we love cycling for. It is always a good thing when a team finds a new sponsor or partner, and I believe that in IT - Italian Trattoria we found not only a sponsor but also a friend", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, Astana Qazaqstan Team General Manager.
