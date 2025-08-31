Jeruto claims silver at Diamond League stage in Zurich

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakhstan’s shooting team is performing successfully at the 16th Asian Shooting Championships, held from August 16 till 30 in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





As of August 21, Team Kazakhstan has collected eight medals, including two gold, one silver, and six bronze.





Bronze medalist of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Islam Satpayev grabbed Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle shooting, scoring 250.1 points in the final. He outperformed rivals from China and South Korea to take the Asian title.





On the same day, Artyom Sedelnikov, representing Almaty, won the gold medal in the junior skeet event, narrowly defeating competitors from India.





Earlier, Anastasia Molchanova won the bronze medal in the women’s skeet event, while the Kazakhstan women’s team, including Olga Khailova, Adel Sadakbayeva, and Anastasia Molchanova, took silver in the team competition.





Kazakh athletes also delivered strong performances in the air pistol events. In the junior PP-3 competition, the team of Kirill Fedkin, Ramazan Yntykbay, and Kirill Tsukanov claimed bronze. The junior women’s team-Saule Alimbek, Kristina Ustinova, and Assylym Zhakiya-also took bronze in the same discipline. In the girls’ team PP-3 event, Kira Vladimirova, Alissa Kradenova, and Sofya Zhukova secured another bronze.





Additionally, in the mixed PP-mix events, the junior pair Kirill Fedkin and Saule Alimbek earned another bronze. In the same discipline among boys, Daniil Smirnov and Alissa Kradenova won medals of the same rank.





Notably, the championship features over 800 athletes from 27 countries, competing for more than 700 medals.





The tournament is hosted by the Kazakhstan Shooting Sports Federation, with support from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.