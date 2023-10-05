Kazakh athletes won two more bronze medals at the Asian Games

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakh cyclist Rinata Sultanova finished third in the individual time trial (ITT) at the now-running Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.









olympic.kz She clocked 25:36.10 minutes falling behind the leader by +1:00.11 minutes.





Mariya Brovkova brought Kazakhstan bronze in the canoe sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.





Brovkova finished third in the Women’s Canoe Single 200m clocking the distance in 49.368. Chinese Wenjun Lin crossed the finish line first, clinching gold. Thai Orasa Thiangkathok settled for silver.