Kazakh boxers claim 3 victories at World Boxing Cup stage
Images | Olympic.kz
Team Kazakhstan secured three victories in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Cup stage in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Nursultan Altynbek (55kg) defeated Bilal Benali of France. Dias Molzhigitov (75kg) knocked out Nikodem Kozak of Poland.
Kazakh female boxer Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) beat Caroline de Almeida of Brazil.
Kazakhstan’s Darkhan Duisebay (70kg) failed to reach the semifinals, losing to Makan Traore of France.
31.03.2025, 10:17 19316
Kazakh gymnast wins EnBW DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2025 gold
Kazakh gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov won a gold medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
He scored 14.066 points to take home gold, followed by Italy's Edoardo de Rosa with 13.966 points and Ryosuke Doi of Japan with 13.766.
31.03.2025, 09:19 19131
Kazakh Nurkozha Kaipanov claims Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships gold
Images | The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh freestyle wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov secured gold at the Asian Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic Kazakhstan.
Kaipanov defeated Orozobek Toktomambetov of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 74 kg final.
The bout ended 2-1 in favor of the Kazakh freestyle wrestler.
29.03.2025, 10:31 32836
Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova wins gold at Asian Wrestling Championships
Images | NOC
Kazakh Zhamilya Bakbergenova won a gold medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
She defeated China's Liu Yuqi in the women’s 72 kg final bout with a score of 4-1.
Earlier Kazinform reported that Zhamilya Bakbergenova snatched victory in the last second to reach the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships finals.
28.03.2025, 10:07 37331
XDS Astana's Simone Velasco finishes 3rd at Coppi e Bartali stage 3
Images | ©SprintCycling
Today marked the third stage of the Italian stage race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali. In difficult weather conditions, the riders covered 142 km, featuring a series of short but steep climbs. XDS Astana Team's Simone Velasco took third place, finishing in the chasing group behind Australian rider Jay Vine, who attacked on the final climb of the day, Kazinform News Agency cites the Team's press service.
As a result of Stage Three, Velasco moved up to third place in the overall classification.
It was a very tough day due to bad weather. We raced under the rain the entire stage, and it was extremely cold. The final part of the race was quite tense, and I had to stay at the front the whole time. Our leader, Diego Ulissi, lost some ground today, but I managed to finish third. There are still two tough stages ahead, so we will see what we can do. I would love to fight for a stage win, and we will also try to improve our position in the General Classification", said Simone Velasco.
27.03.2025, 09:19 40611
Kazakhstan’s Satayev clinches silver at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's wrestling team has collected four medals, including two silver and two bronze in just two days of the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Omar Satayev grabbed the silver medal at the event.
Mohammad Naghousi of Iran stunned Satayev in the 82kg final with a score of 3-1.
The Asian Wrestling Championships is set to run till March 30. The competition brings together over 370 athletes from 39 countries.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships, securing silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.
26.03.2025, 10:48 40436
Kazakh wrestler grabs silver at Asian Championships in Amman
Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov was upset in the final of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler was stunned by Fardin Hedayati of Iran with a score of 0-7 in the men's 130kg final to take home the silver medal.
By the end of Day 1, Kazakhstan had earned three medals: Alimkhan Syzdykov secured silver, while Magomed Ibrahimov (77 kg) and Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) both claimed bronze.
20.03.2025, 21:09 56606
Boxing confirmed for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games
Images | Xinhua/Cao Can
Boxing was officially included in the sports programme of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following a vote at the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session on Thursday, Xinhua reports.
The IOC Executive Board had provisionally recognized World Boxing as the international federation for boxing on February 26, recommending the sport's inclusion to the IOC Session after a thorough assessment of governance and integrity criteria.
Boxing was initially excluded from the LA28 programme approved in 2022 due to governance issues surrounding its previous governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA). After the IOC withdrew its recognition of IBA in June 2023, the future of boxing at the Olympics remained uncertain until consensus emerged around World Boxing.
Boxing first appeared in the modern Olympics in 1904 and has featured in every edition except for Stockholm 1912.
18.03.2025, 10:40 63166
Kazakh judoka wins Riga Senior European Cup 2025 title
Images | Shymkent akimat
Kazakh judoka Meiirzhan Abdimalikov won a gold medal in the men’s +100 kg at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held in Latvia, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In the final bout, the Kazakh judoka defeated Irinel Vasile Chelaru Grigoras of Spain.
The Riga Senior European Cup 2025 brought together over 160 judokas from 22 countries.
Kazakhstan grabbed two gold and two silver medals at the Riga Senior European Cup 2025 held from 15 March to 16 March in Riga.
It is worth reminding Kazakhstani judoka Abiba Abuzhakynova claimed gold medal at the Grand Prix Upper Austria 2025 in Linz in early March.
