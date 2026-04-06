Kazakh gymnasts win silver and bronze at World Cup in Cairo

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Kazakhstan’s men’s artistic gymnastics team secured silver and bronze medals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, according to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.





Both medals were grabbed in the pommel horse event. Zeinolla Idrissov scored 14.566 points in the final, earning the silver medal.





Nariman Kurbanov matched the score of 14.566 and claimed bronze medal.





Gold medal went to Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia, who had achieved 14.800 points.