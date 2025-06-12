10.06.2025, 18:22 9641
Kazakh para powerlifter David Degtyarev sets national record
Images | Akmola region physical culture and sports department
The VII sports and athletic contest among sportsmen with lesions of the musculoskeletal system, visually impaired and with intellectual and developmental disabilities kicked off in Taraz, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Champion of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo and 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, the first two-time Olympic champion in the history of Kazakhstan David Degtyarev lifted 180 kg setting the national record in his weight category of 59 kg, the Akmola region physical culture and sports department said.
Noteworthy, the Kazakh junior team wins 2 gold, 1 silver at Asian Gymnastics Championships.
05.06.2025, 10:05 46031
Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic advance to doubles semifinal at Roland Garros
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan stormed into the women’s doubles semifinals at the 2025 Roland Garros, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the top-seeded duo of Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend with a score of 7:5, 4:6, 6:2 in three sets.
The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play against Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Eri Hozumi of Japan in the semifinal match.
The 2025 Roland Garros is set to run through June 8, with a prize fund of €56,352,000. The reigning champions are Katerina Siniakova and Coco Gauff.
03.06.2025, 17:44 63556
Kazakhstan’s Ovchinnikova wins gold at international tournament in Greece
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstani athlete Kristina Ovchinnikova clinched gold in the high jump event at the Venizeleia-Chania International Meeting in Chania, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Ovchinnikova cleared 190 cm in her best attempt.
Notably, this result would have earned her first place at the recent Asian Championships in Gumi, but she was not selected for the national team.
Tatiana Gusin of Greece took second place with a jump of 188 cm, while Styliana Ioannidou from Cyprus claimed bronze, also clearing 188 cm.
As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has grabbed six medals at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.
02.06.2025, 17:06 73141
Elnaz Kaliakhmet and Kazybek Nogerbek become new chess champions of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazchess
Elnaz Kaliakhmet, 14yo, won the national title, becoming the youngest chess champion in Kazakhstan’s history. In the men’s category, Grandmaster Kazybek Nogerbek, 21yo, claimed gold for the first time, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazchess.
Kaliakhmet held a steady lead throughout the tournament and sealed her triumph in the final round by defeating former champion Amina Kairbekova. She finished with 10 out of 13 points, gained 87.6 ranking points, and pulled well ahead of the competition.
Zarina Nurgaliyeva, 15yo, took the silver medal, while bronze went to Meruert Kamalidenova, the national champion in 2021 and 2022.
The men’s tournament concluded in dramatic fashion as Kazybek Nogerbek and Denis Makhnev both finished with 9 points. The champion was decided in a tiebreak series of rapid and blitz games, culminating in a decisive Armageddon match that saw Kazybek emerge victorious, claiming his first national chess title. Aldiyar Ansat took third place, followed by Zhandos Agmanov in fourth.
02.06.2025, 10:23 74826
Kazakhstan grabs 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent
Team Kazakhstan hauled seven medals at the WTT Youth Contender Tashkent 2025 in Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Alan Kurmangaliyev clinched gold in the U19 Boys Singles, while Adelya Alzhanova won the U11 GIrls Singles.
The duo of Abdulla Mamay and Noila Khaniyazova secured the first place in the U19 Mixed Doubles event.
Nazerke Bolatbek took the second place in the U11 category.
Bronze medals were earned by Darya Gamova (U19), Alexey Markin (U15), and Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova (U13).
02.06.2025, 09:11 75046
XDS Astana rider Lorenzo Fortunato crowned King of the Mountain at Giro d’Italia
Images | xds-astana.com
XDS Astana Team rider Lorenzo Fortunato claimed the King of the Mountains title and stepped onto the podium in the blue jersey (Maglia Azzurra), as the 108th edition of the Grand Tour Giro d’Italia came to an end in Italy, the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
His teammate Christian Scaroni finished second in the mountain classification.
I dedicate this Maglia Azzurra, this victory in the mountain classification, to my family, to my wife who is always by my side, supporting me through the toughest times and moments of joy. This victory is also for my team, which has given me incredible support throughout the season. I want to thank the whole team - my teammates, fellow riders, and all the staff - for these past three weeks. After I took the jersey following Stage 3, the thought came to me - why not fight for the mountain classification? Of course, this required huge support from the whole squad, and every day we had to give 100 per cent, because in Grand Tours everything can change in just one day. Every day, I and all the guys gave it our all, and in the end, it worked out - today, I’m on the podium in Rome wearing the blue jersey! What could be better?, said Lorenzo Fortunato, who also was awarded as the most combative rider of the Giro d’Italia.
XDS Astana Team also made headlines with a brilliant 1-2 finish on Stage 16 of the Giro: this time, Christian Scaronitook the win, with Lorenzo Fortunato in second place.
In addition to these successes, XDS Astana Team riders claimed two more podium finishes and achieved nine Top-10 stage results throughout the race.
30.05.2025, 22:27 90806
Kazakhstan’s Jeruto clinches gold at Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s runner Norah Jeruto secured gold in the women’s 3,000 steeplechase event at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Norah Jeruto secured Kazakhstan’s second gold of the championships in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race, clocking 9:10.46.
India’s Parul Chaudhary claimed silver with a time of 9:12.46, while Kazakhstan’s Daisy Jepkemei followed with bronze, finishing in 9:27.51.
This brings Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the championships to four.
Earlier, Daisy Jepkemei captured gold in the 10,000m race, while Yasmina Toxanbayeva earned bronze in the women's 20 km race walk.
29.05.2025, 09:32 102976
Daisy Jepkemei brings Kazakhstan first gold at 26th Asian Athletics Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s runner Daisy Jepkemei clinched gold in the women’s 10,000 race at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Daisy Jepkemei secured Kazakhstan’s first gold of the championships in the women’s 10,000m race, clocking 30:48.44.
Coming in second was Japan’s Ririka Hironaka with a result of 30:58.32. Her compatriot Mikuni Yada finished third, scoring 31:12.21.
28.05.2025, 11:29 98351
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulymbetova lands 6th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title
Images | Asian championship
With 21 gold, 27 silver and 26 bronze medals, Team Kazakhstan took first place in the medal standings of the 9th edition of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships Adults and Under 21 in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The tournament brough together over 700 athletes from 27 Asian countries.
It’s worth noting that Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan secured her sixth Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship title, after winning gold in the women's -48 kg category.
11-time world champion in grappling and jiu-jitsu Zhibek Kulymbetova, 18, won her last five Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championships titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
