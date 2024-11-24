Kazakh swimmers set 2 records at Singapore World Cup

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan’s Nurila Assankyzy claimed a gold medal in the first-ever women’s combat sambo competitions at the 2024 World Sambo Championships held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Directorate for Sport Development of Kazakhstan.





Nurila Assankyzy of Kazakhstan defeated Sabina Agazhanova of Turkmenistan 7-4 in the women’s +80kg final at the tournament.





Earlier it was reported that Yessentai Imakhanov brough Kazakhstan the second gold after beaing Uzbek Sardor Olimzhonov in the men’s 64kh category at the 2024 World Sambo Championships.





The 2024 World SAMBO Championships in sports and combat sambo among adults kicked off at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts in the Kazakh capital of Astana.





The tournament brought together nearly 470 athletes from 80 countries, with 28 athletes representing Kazakhstan.





The tournament will feature for the first time competitions in combat sambo among women and blind sambo in the SVI-1 class (totally blind athletes). It’s the final qualifying event for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu.





To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana was the venue for the 2005 World Sambo Championships, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.