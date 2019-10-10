Kazakh tennis player wins doubles at ITF World Tennis Tour

Photo: Olympic.kz

The ITF World Tennis Tour series with a prize pool of USD60 000 has come to its end in the city of Charleston, USA.

Kazakhstan was represented by a 23-year-old Anna Danilina, Olympic.kz informs.

In the quarterfinals of the singles our compatriot lost the victory to the third seeded tennis player of the tournament Maria Camila Serrano from Colombia. Their three-set match ended with a score of 6: 7 (3), 6: 4, 7: 5.

In the doubles Anna Danilina reached the final. She was paired with a 21-year-old American Ingrid Neal. They have become the winners of the tournament. In the main match the girls beat Vladica Babic from Montenegro and Kaitlyn Hureski from the USA, 6: 1, 6: 1.

