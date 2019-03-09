Kazakhstan bags 16 medals on Day 9 of Asian Games in Ashgabat

Astana. 25 September. Kazakhstan Today - On the ninth day of competitions at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, the national team of Kazakhstan claimed 16 medals.



On September 24, the Kazakh athletes added 5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals to the team's tally.



Akerke Nauryzbaeva (kickboxing), Baimbet Kanzhanov, Aizhan Zhylkybaeva, Azhar Kenbeyl and Zere Bektaskizy (sambo) became gold medalists, while Assylbek Smailov, Akkal Otebek (sambo), Adil Kaskabay (swimming), Gabit Tolepbay and Elmira Syzdykova (wrestling) claimed silver. Bronze went to Dinara Saduakasova (chess), Aygerim Rakhatova (kickboxing), Yerbol Aldukhan, Zhadyr Paiyz (sambo), Zhiger Zakirov and Bakdaulet Almentay (wrestling).



Team's successful performance on Sunday allowed it to climb to the fifth place in the overall medal standings.



2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games medal standings (September 24):



1. Turkmenistan - 206 (79-58-69)



2. China - 61 (23-21-17)



3. Iran - 89 (22-18-49)



5. Kazakhstan - 65 (20-18-27).



