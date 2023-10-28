Kazakhstan claims 2 more gold medals at 2022 Asian Para Games  

Images | olympic.kz

Kazakhstan has earned two more gold, bringing the total number of gold medals to five at the 2022 Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform Agency cites Sports.kz.





Kazakhstani para athlete Olzhas Orazaluly claimed gold after defeating Uzbek Feruz Saiidov in the final of the men’s 73kg J2 judo event at the tournament.





Swimmer Nurdault Zhumagali of Kazakhstan finished first in the men’s 100m SB13 breaststroke event demonstrating the result of 1:05.92. His compatriot Nurali Sovetkhanov came third in the competition.





The 2022 Asian Para Games are to run through October 28.



