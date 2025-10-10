President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz RoadPresident of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
09.10.2025, 20:16 6561
Kazakhstan's Rybakina storms into 3rd round of Wuhan Open in China
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the round of 16 at the now-running Wuhan Open in China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In the second round, Rybakina faced Jaqueline Cristian of Romania and secured a straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-3.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
06.10.2025, 15:42 28566
Kazakhstan sweeps 3 medals at Asian Artistic Swimming Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan won three artistic swimming medals on October 5 at the ongoing 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan grabbed gold in the Team Technical final. Eduard Kim and Karina Magrupova took home silver in the Mixed Duo Free, while Arina Pushkina and Yasmin Tuyakova added bronze to the country’s tally in the Duo Technical event.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.10.2025, 13:48 48261
Kazakhstan's Shaidorov 1st in SP at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Leader of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team Mikhail Shaidorov was ranked first for his short program routine at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025 in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The world championship silver medalist scored 95.01 points for his performance, putting him in the lead after SP.
Nika Egadze of Georgia took second place with 87.58 points, followed by American Jason Brown in the third with 86.61. Dias Jirenbayev finished seventh with 77.14 points, while Nikita Krivosheev placed 16th with 59.33 and Oleg Melnikov 17th with 54.19.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.10.2025, 11:27 53936
Kazakhstan sweeps 10 medals at 11th Asian Aquatics Championships
Images | Olympic.kz.
Tell a friend
Team Kazakhstan wrapped up the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, with ten medals, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Adilbek Mussin clinched gold in the 50m butterfly. Silver medals were claimed by Maxim Skazobtsov, Sofiya Abubakirova, Gleb Kovalenya, and Aibat Myrzamuratov.
Bronze medals went to Sofia Spodarenko, Maxim Skazobtsov, and Kazakhstan’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.09.2025, 15:48 66461
Kazakh swimmers win two more medals at Asian Championships
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the swimming competitions, Kazakh athletes secured two more medals. Gleb Kovalenya finished second in the men's 50-meter freestyle event.
Aibat Myrzamuratov also took silver in the men's 50-meter breaststroke. It is worth noting that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's swimmers won three medals: two silver and one bronze.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2025, 11:25 75671
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Varna Trampoline World Cup 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh team won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Viktoria Butolina and Yerlan Tasmagambetov scored 49.680 points in the Mixed Synchronised Trampoline finals in Varna.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.09.2025, 12:55 102291
Kazakh rider sets world record
Tell a friend
Young horseman Ernar Zhasuzak galloped while standing on two horses for two kilometers at a speed of 60 km/h, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For this stunt, Ernar was included in the Guinness World Records and the Kazakhstan Book of Records. He added a new achievement to the history of the country’s equestrian sport.
I have been involved in equestrian sports for three years. To set this record, I trained for over three months. The journey wasn’t easy. The horses would tire, sometimes their legs would ache. There were moments when I fell, and at times I couldn’t even get back up. But I stayed focused on my goal and put in every effort to overcome these challenges," said the record-holder.
The rider set the new record successfully on his very first attempt.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.09.2025, 17:42 115326
Alexander Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open semis in China
Images | ktf.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinals of the Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic with a score of 6:1, 6:1 in the quarterfinal bout.
His next opponent will be China’s Wu Yibing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 09:30 137486
Norah Jeruto enters top 10 at World Athletics Championships in Japan
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto competed in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She advanced to the decisive stage in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
In the final, Jeruto remained with the lead group and battled for bronze on the last lap.
However, after a fall at one of the final barriers, she finished sixth with a time of 9:06.34.
Victory went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who clocked 8:51.59. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain placed second in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew completed the podium in 8:58.86.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
03.10.2025, 17:55 03.10.2025, 21:48121421Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to foster cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy 03.10.2025, 19:5569466Kazakhstan harvests nearly 20 mln tons of grain so far 03.10.2025, 10:2064826Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Economic Cooperation and Implementation of High-Level Agreements 06.10.2025, 19:1861886Kazakhstan to host filming of fourth "Armour of God" movie starring Jackie Chan 12.09.2025, 19:15280646Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets 16.09.2025, 11:18269166New air route Almaty - Karakol launches 11.09.2025, 14:20262866Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 10.09.2025, 16:45256396Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 26.09.2025, 14:58214021Astana to launch first LRT train on Sept 29–30