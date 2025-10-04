President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz RoadPresident of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
03.10.2025, 13:48 3916
Kazakhstan's Shaidorov 1st in SP at Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025
Leader of Kazakhstan’s figure skating team Mikhail Shaidorov was ranked first for his short program routine at the Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2025 in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
The world championship silver medalist scored 95.01 points for his performance, putting him in the lead after SP.
Nika Egadze of Georgia took second place with 87.58 points, followed by American Jason Brown in the third with 86.61. Dias Jirenbayev finished seventh with 77.14 points, while Nikita Krivosheev placed 16th with 59.33 and Oleg Melnikov 17th with 54.19.
02.10.2025, 11:27 9591
Kazakhstan sweeps 10 medals at 11th Asian Aquatics Championships
Team Kazakhstan wrapped up the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India, with ten medals, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Adilbek Mussin clinched gold in the 50m butterfly. Silver medals were claimed by Maxim Skazobtsov, Sofiya Abubakirova, Gleb Kovalenya, and Aibat Myrzamuratov.
Bronze medals went to Sofia Spodarenko, Maxim Skazobtsov, and Kazakhstan’s mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team.
30.09.2025, 15:48 22116
Kazakh swimmers win two more medals at Asian Championships
The 11th Asian Aquatics Championships are underway in Ahmedabad, India, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
In the swimming competitions, Kazakh athletes secured two more medals. Gleb Kovalenya finished second in the men's 50-meter freestyle event.
Aibat Myrzamuratov also took silver in the men's 50-meter breaststroke. It is worth noting that on the first day of the tournament, Kazakhstan's swimmers won three medals: two silver and one bronze.
29.09.2025, 11:25 31326
Kazakhstan bags bronze at Varna Trampoline World Cup 2025
The Kazakh team won a bronze medal at the 2025 FIG Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Viktoria Butolina and Yerlan Tasmagambetov scored 49.680 points in the Mixed Synchronised Trampoline finals in Varna.
24.09.2025, 12:55 57946
Kazakh rider sets world record
Young horseman Ernar Zhasuzak galloped while standing on two horses for two kilometers at a speed of 60 km/h, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For this stunt, Ernar was included in the Guinness World Records and the Kazakhstan Book of Records. He added a new achievement to the history of the country’s equestrian sport.
I have been involved in equestrian sports for three years. To set this record, I trained for over three months. The journey wasn’t easy. The horses would tire, sometimes their legs would ache. There were moments when I fell, and at times I couldn’t even get back up. But I stayed focused on my goal and put in every effort to overcome these challenges," said the record-holder.
The rider set the new record successfully on his very first attempt.
22.09.2025, 17:42 70981
Alexander Bublik reaches Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open semis in China
Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik advanced to the semifinals of the Lynk & Co Hangzhou Open in China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstani tennis player defeated Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic with a score of 6:1, 6:1 in the quarterfinal bout.
His next opponent will be China’s Wu Yibing.
18.09.2025, 09:30 96011
Norah Jeruto enters top 10 at World Athletics Championships in Japan
Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto competed in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
She advanced to the decisive stage in the 3000-meter steeplechase.
In the final, Jeruto remained with the lead group and battled for bronze on the last lap.
However, after a fall at one of the final barriers, she finished sixth with a time of 9:06.34.
Victory went to Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, who clocked 8:51.59. Winfred Yavi of Bahrain placed second in 8:56.46, while Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew completed the podium in 8:58.86.
17.09.2025, 14:45 102181
Kazakh freestyle wrestlers wrap up World Championships with 2 medals
The freestyle wrestling events wrapped up at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestlers were upset to reach the finals. The closest contender was Nurkozha Kaipanov (70 kg), who fell to Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir in the semifinals. He later redeemed himself in the bronze-medal match, defeating Moldova’s Vasile Diacon to claim third place. Another bronze medal came from Assylzhan Yessengeldi (61 kg), who overcame Jaxen Forrest of the United States in his bronze-medal bout.
In total, Kazakhstan finished the World Championships with two bronze medals. Kamil Kurugliyev (92 kg) placed fifth.
15.09.2025, 11:48 111911
Kazakhstan tops medal table at Inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool
Kazakhstan’s national boxing team emerged as the undisputed leader of the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, capturing seven gold medals and confirming the country’s status as a global powerhouse in the sport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The championships were defined by the fierce rivalry between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, who together claimed 13 gold medals, which is a striking 65% of the total. Kazakhstan finished first in the gold medal standings with seven titles, while Uzbekistan followed closely with six but led the overall medal count with 11.
Kazakh boxers shone in both men’s and women’s competitions. Among the highlights was Aibek Oralbay’s victory in the over-90 kg men’s final, where he defeated Uzbekistan’s Jahongir Zokirov in the tournament’s only direct Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan showdown.
In the women’s divisions, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova (51 kg), Aida Abikeyeva (65 kg) and Natalya Bogdanova (70 kg) secured convincing wins, underlining the team’s depth and dominance.
