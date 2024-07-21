19.07.2024, 09:45 9161
Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov makes winning return at 2024 Swedish Open
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov advanced at the ATP 250 men’s singles tournament in Båstad, Sweden, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Skatov, ranked 223rd in the world, beat world no. 27 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Round of 16 of the 2024 Swedish Open.
The match between the two lasted for two hours and 11 minutes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.07.2024, 20:45 8916
2024 Paris Olympic Village officially opens to welcome first athletes
Images | news.cgtn.com
The Olympic Village of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris officially opened on Thursday to welcome its first inhabitants. Delegations of Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Kenya have arrived at the village, CGTN reports.
Located in north Paris, the village covers an area of about 54 hectares (about 540,000 square meters) and will house nearly 14,500 people, including 9,000 athletes, at its peak.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach attended the opening ceremony of the village, along with Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and IOC Coordination Commission Chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant.
Finally, we are here. It has been a long journey these seven years, but it has been a hugely rewarding one," Bach said. "We have a wonderful Olympic Village, and all the ingredients for a great Olympic Games are here."
The venues are not only breathtaking; they are of the highest standard. You feel how the enthusiasm in France is growing, and I hope you have the same feeling," the IOC boss added.
There are about 80 buildings in the village, including a 3,200-seat dining hall serving food from around the world, a 24-hour fitness center, a 3,500sqm polyclinic, a multi-faith center and a mini-market.
It's a Village that was built by athletes, for athletes," Laurent Michaud, director of the village, said. "We've been able to provide all these services in an optimal way so that the athletes have only one thing to do, and that is to focus on their competitions."
The 2024 Olympic Games will begin from July 26 and end on August 11. About 10,500 athletes from 206 national Olympic committees around the world and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete in 329 events of 32 sports.
18.07.2024, 09:32 9456
Kazakh rider takes impressive solo win at Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Development Team Ilkhan Dostiev finishes the first stage of Giro Ciclistico della Valle d’Aosta with no one else in the picture, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team's official website, the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
The first stage of 40,8 kilometers with an elevation gain of 1190 meters was held in France with start from Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc and finish in Passy-Plaine Joux. The 22-year-old Ilkhan covered the distance in 1 hour, 6 minutes and 55 seconds.
I didn’t expect that I would be able to win at the first stage, since it was not easy at the last race, but today I already felt good. I think the team training camp paid off, we did a good amount of work. Today we had a short stage and at the end I managed to attack, there were several riders behind me, then only one rider remained with me, and I decided that I needed to try to attack again. When I saw that he was dropped, I kept the pace and with one kilometer to go, I realized that I would definitely be the first who made it to the finish. I’m very happy to start the stage race with a victory and I will try to protect the leader’s jersey until the very end," said Ilkhan Dostiev after the finish.
17.07.2024, 17:48 9646
Kazakhstani tennis players up in world junior rankings
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani tennis players learn their spots in the world junior rankings following the 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
Amir Omarkhanov is the only Kazakhstani to make it to the top 50 of the latest ITF U18 boys’ world ranking - 15th spot. Kazakhstan’s Danial Rakhmatullayev and Zangar Nurlanuly are ranked 58th and 163rd, respectively.
Sonya Zhiyenbayeva and Assylzhan Arystanbekova of Kazakhstan are 21st and 38th in the ITF U18 girls’ world ranking. Their compatriots Aiya Nupbai and Polina Sleptsova - 120th ad 229th.
Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly is still at the top of the undated ATF U16 boys’ ranking.
Three Kazakhstanis are currently inside the top 100 of the Tennis Europe U14 boys ranking, including Robert Kaminskiy - 61st, Akhmadi Makhanov - 63rd and Rodion Traigel - 69th. As for girls, Linara Bulesheva occupies 84th spot.
17.07.2024, 13:36 9821
Davide Ballerini extends contract with Astana Qazaqstan Team
Images | astana-qazaqstan.com
Italian rider Davide Ballerini (29) has extended his contract with the WorldTour team Astana Qazaqstan Team. According to the new agreement, Ballerini will continue racing with the team for the next two seasons (2025 and 2026), the press service of the Kazakh team reports.
The start of the season was not the best for me due to a knee injury, but with the support of the team, I managed to fully recover and return to a high level of my form. Unfortunately, I had to miss the entire classics season, but now everything is going well. I rode the Giro d’Italia, and now I’m here at the Tour de France. There are many goals ahead that I would like to achieve both this year and in the future. I believe that together with Astana Qazaqstan Team I can achieve them all. Therefore, I am very happy to extend my contract with the team where I truly feel at home", - said Davide Ballerini.
We know really well Davide’s qualities as a rider; he is a true professional. Despite missing the first few months of the season, since April Davide has been showing an impressive level. He had a great Giro, and now he is performing very well at the Tour de France, providing incredible support to Mark Cavendish. Of course, he is one of our key riders for the classics, and we believe he will excel next season. We have some serious goals, and riders like Davide Ballerini should be the foundation of the team not only for the classics but also for the Grand Tours", - said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.
16.07.2024, 10:44 13626
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advances at Hungarian Grand Prix
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani Anna Danilina played her first doubles match at the WTA Hungarian Grand Prix 2024, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Paired with Russian Irina Khromacheva, Danilina defeated world No. 92 Czech Anastasia Detiuc and Bibiane Schoofs from the Netherlands with a score of 6-2, 6-1. The match lasted one hour and one minute and took place in the 1/8 final stage.
Danilina is currently ranked 50th in the WTA Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani tennis players.
15.07.2024, 09:20 13881
Rybakina of Kazakhstan 2nd in 2024 Race to the WTA Finals Standings
Images | ktf.kz
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retains her second spot in the 2024 WTA Race Singles Ranking with a total score of 4,901, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
With a total of 7,465 points, Iga Świątek of Poland leads the 2024 Race to the WTA Finals Standings.
Coming in third in the 2024 WTA Race Singles Ranking is Jasmine Paolini of Italy with a score of 4,505 points.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Coco Gauff of the US are fourth and fifth in the ranking, scoring 4,466 and 3,598 points, respectively.
The WTA Finals featuring top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the WTA Finals Race ranking will be held in Saudi Arabia for 2024-26, with this year's edition taking place from 2 to 9 November.
12.07.2024, 22:59 25181
Kazakh duo sails into 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships quarterfinal
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstani duo Assylzhan Arystanbekova and Sonya Zhiyenbayeva defeated Slovak-Japanese tandem Renata Jamrichova/Ena Koike - 6:2, 3:6, 10:6 in the second round of the 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships ladies' doubles, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In quarterfinal, Arystanbekova and Zhiyenbayeva will face German-Czekh duo Julia Stusek/Julie Pastikova
In the third round of the Wimbledon Juniors men’s singles, Amir Omarkhanov lost in a spectacular match to the junior world No 1 Kaylan Bigun with a score of 7:6 (7:4), 0:6, 4:6. Kaylan Bigun is the winner of the Roland Garros Junior Championships 2024.
11.07.2024, 17:47 25081
Kazakhstan’s Zhiyenbayeva advances to 3rd round of Wimbledon Junior Championships
Images | ktf.kz
World No. 22 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Ranking Sonja Zhiyenbayeva of Kazakhstan is continuing her successful run in the 2024 Wimbledon Junior Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF).
Sonja defeated Japanese Ena Koike (ranked 19th ITF Juniors) in the second-round match with a score of 6-3, 6-4. The Japanese ranks 559th in the Women's Tennis Association Singles Rankings.
In the third round, Sonja will compete against a winner of 2024 Australian Open Junior Championships Renata Jamrichova (ranked 2nd ITF Juniors).
