Kazakhstan secures 4 spots in short track for 2026 Olympics
The International Skating Union (ISU) has officially released the quota list for short track speed skating at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the World Tour qualifying stages, Team Kazakhstan secured four spots for the Games.
In the men’s events, Kazakhstan secured the right to field two athletes in the 500-meter distance and one athlete in the 1000-meter distance.
The women’s team qualified to enter two athletes in the 500 meters, one in the 1000 meters, and two in the 1500 meters.
In addition, Kazakhstan will compete in the mixed relay.
11.12.2025, 15:20 10671
Kazakhstan hauls 9 medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025
The WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025 wrapped up in Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstan team claimed a total of nine medals at the event.
In the U11 singles category, Adelya Alzhanova took 2nd place, while Shokhina Mirkodirova finished 3rd. In U13 singles, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed 1st place. In the U15 singles, Alexey Markin earned 2nd place.
In U15 mixed doubles, the top spot went to Alexey Markin and Ainaz Adilgereyeva, while Kirill Bernikov and Arailym Sapabek took 2nd place, and Dagir Daniyarov with Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova finished 3rd.
In the U19 mixed doubles category, Abdulla Mamay and Alissa Tsvigun won 1st place, and Nurbol Toktamys paired with Yelizaveta Lavrova secured 3rd place.
07.12.2025, 15:20 43016
Samodelkina claims bronze at Golden Spin of Zagreb
Kazakhstani figure skater Sofia Samodelkina clinched the bronze medal at the Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb, Croatia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the final results, Bradie Tennell of the U.S. took first place with 194.97 points, Finland's Iida Karhunen finished second with 187.05 points, and Sofia Samodelkina secured third place with 182.63 points.
06.12.2025, 21:55 47856
Kazakhstan's Toleugali bags gold at U21 Taekwondo World Championships
Kazakh taekwondo athlete Batyrkhan Toleugali has become the U21 World Champion, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation (WT), Toleugali delivered an outstanding performance at the ongoing U21 World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, winning gold in the men's -87 kg division.
In the final, he confidently defeated Iran’s Mohammad Alizadeh.
On the road to the title, Toleugali beat Stuart Jobe of Australia in the quarterfinal and Vladislav Budin (AIN) in the semifinal.
05.12.2025, 12:01 53966
Gennadiy Golovkin Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame
Gennadiy Golovkin has been officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, becoming the first Kazakhstani athlete in history to receive this honour. Notably, Golovkin entered the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, olympic.kz reports.
Golovkin’s amateur career ranks among the most accomplished in middleweight boxing. He recorded 345 wins in 350 bouts, establishing himself as a long-time leader of Kazakhstan’s national team and a major force in the international amateur scene.
Transitioning into the professional ranks, Golovkin became one of the most dominant middleweights of the 21st century. Over the course of 45 professional fights, he earned 37 knockout victories, held the WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO world titles, and secured The Ring championship belt. For years, he remained among the elite in the pound-for-pound world rankings.
Following his signing with HBO, Golovkin’s explosive power and fan-friendly style turned him into one of the network’s premier stars. His global popularity grew rapidly as he showcased a remarkable combination of precision, pressure and durability.
Golovkin holds several historic achievements, including 23 consecutive knockout wins over nine years - the longest streak ever in the middleweight division - and 21 successful title defenses, a record that cemented his legacy. His career knockout ratio of over 90% has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as one of the highest among world champions, underscoring his status as one of the most feared finishers of the era.
Behind the statistics stands years of discipline and relentless dedication - the qualities that helped shape Golovkin into a global icon and one of the defining champions of his generation.
Today, Golovkin represents Kazakhstan on a new stage - as a sports leader. He serves as President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and World Boxing, becoming the first Kazakhstani to lead an international sports federation.
His induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame is not only a recognition of his incredible achievements in the ring - it is also an acknowledgment of his lasting influence on the sport and his continued work to shape boxing’s future.
Golovkin’s name now stands alongside legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao - a permanent part of boxing history.
30.11.2025, 21:00 76966
Kazakh Kristina Shumekova wins two gold medals at Junior World Cup Stage
Kazakhstan’s speed skater Kristina Shumekova claimed two gold medals at the Junior World Cup stage in Milan, Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Kristina Shumekova finished first, followed by Japan’s Ayano Sekiguchi and Poland’s Hanna Mazur in the women’s 1000 meters.
She also grabbed gold in the 3000 meters finals, while Likke Heijink of the Netherlands took silver and Jiamin Jiang of China pocketed bronze.
25.11.2025, 21:00 93566
The President receives World Boxing President Gennady Golovkin
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his election as President of the World Boxing Federation, calling the decision a recognition of the athlete’s global contribution to boxing, his professionalism, and impeccable reputation, akorda.kz reports.
You have truly made a huge contribution to the development of world sport, representing the Kazakh school of boxing, and, promoting Kazakhstan as a boxing powerhouse. Your path is marked by numerous brilliant victories. It is a story of fortitude, resilience, and discipline that inspires millions of young people not only in Kazakhstan but also far beyond our country’s borders. Without a doubt, your name is inscribed in the history of world boxing," the President said
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Golovkin’s work as head of the National Olympic Committee, expressing gratitude for the extensive progress achieved in a short period while working with national sports federations.
As the President emphasized, now Golovkin faces significant responsibilities as leader of World Boxing.
The work is just beginning, and there is a great deal to be done. This is the first time a representative of Kazakhstan is leading a global sports organization. I am confident that your professional vision will take the organization to a new level and open new horizons for the development of boxing," he said.
Tokayev awarded Golovkin the Order of Barys, first degree, for outstanding service to national sport.
Gennady Golovkin thanked the Preident for his trust and support, affirming that he will continue working to advance boxing and strengthen its global standing.
17.11.2025, 14:08 141266
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin grabs silver at ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage
Kazakhstani Yevgeniy Koshkin has claimed a silver medal at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup stage in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
He claimed silver in the 500-meter event, finishing in 33.67 seconds — a new personal best for the Kazakhstani skater.
First place went to Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands, who posted a time of 33.63 seconds, while South Korea’s Jun-ho Kim took third with 33.78 seconds.
13.11.2025, 21:30 154241
Team Kazakhstan secures gold at Asian Archery Championships in Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s archery team claimed victory at the Asian Championships held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan's Bunyod Mirzametov, Andrey Tyutyun, and Mussa Dilmukhamet won the gold medal in the men’s compound team event.
In the final, the Kazakh athletes triumphed over Team India with a close score of 230–229.
