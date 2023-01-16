Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Meeting World Indoor Tour

It is expected to bring together some 30 athletes from the U.S., Portugal, Brazil, Ethiopia, Morocco, Cuba, and other countries.

Tell a friend

On January 23 the Kazakh capital city will play a host to the 2023 Astana Meeting World Indoor Tour, the Kazakh Federation’s press service reports.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour is an annual series of indoor track and field meetings, held since 2016.

It is expected to bring together some 30 athletes from the U.S., Portugal, Brazil, Ethiopia, Morocco, Cuba, and other countries. The prize money for each discipline of the program makes USD 4,000.