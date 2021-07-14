Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Tokyo Olympic Games

There are a couple of days left until the XXXII Simmer Olympic Games which are set to start on July 23 until August 9, 2021.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will feature 33 competitions and 339 events held across 42 competition venues. Initially the Olympic Games were scheduled to take place between last July 24 and August 8 but due to the pandemic the Games were postponed.

Football and baseball competitions will kick off on July 21. Karate, surfing, skateboarding will make a debut at the Games this year. Darkhan Assadilov, Nurkanat Azhikanov, Daniyar Yuldashev, Moldir Zhanbyrbai and Sofiya Berultseva will represent Kazakhstan at karate events.

Notably, Kazakhstani team has earned 96 quota spots in 27 events at large.

The Olympic delegation is to fly from Kazakhstan to Japan on July 16. A special logistic scheme has been worked out; it includes the routes of all Olympians from the sport bases in our country to the Olympic village in Tokyo. The process will be overseen by a variety of services, from logistics to medical care. In order to avoid contact with third parties after the quarantine, the team will be transported by charter flights. In Tokyo, the athletes will also be isolated - athletes from different countries are forbidden to meet each other, and their routes must run only between the Olympic village, training and performance venues.

