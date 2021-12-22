Kazakhstani taekwondo team 2nd at World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Minsk

Images | tribuna.media

Shymkent has been chosen as the host city of the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships for men and women, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Monday.





According to the press service of the committee, the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships will kick off in the city tomorrow, November 2.





The championships is set to run for seven days through November 9.





The event will bring together 420 athletes from 14 regions of the country and the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.





Shymkent is renowned for its sports venues as the city frequently hosts various international and national sports events, for example, boxing championships.











