Kazakhstani wins men’s shot put gold at 2022 Asian Para Games

Kazakhstani chess players have collected a full set of medal distinctions at the recently concluded World Junior Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship held in Pula, Sardinia, Italy, Kazakhstan Chess Federation reports.





Kseniya Balabayeva from Almaty won the title of the 2023 Girls' Blitz Chess World Champion with a score of 8.5 out of 11.





Amina Kairbekova from Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, also scored the same number of points, but her tiebreak scores were slightly worse, earning her the silver medal.





Other Kazakhstani participants also performed admirably. Liya Kurmangaliyeva finished in 4th place, while Zeinep Sultanbek and Nazerke Nurgali shared the 6th to 8th positions.





Among the boys, Arystan Isanzhulov, a well-known blitz specialist in Kazakhstan, showcased exceptional gameplay.





Despite facing experienced grandmasters as opponents, he demonstrated his best qualities, including a strong will to win, precise calculation of variations, and the ability to find optimal solutions under time constraints. Arystan claimed the bronze medal!





Another participant from Kazakhstan, Abilmansur Abdikhair, scored more than 50% of possible points and shared the 14th place.