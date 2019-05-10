Over 120 thousand fans visited Kazakh national football team's matches at UEFA Nations League

128 380 people visited six matches of the national football team of Kazakhstan at the UEFA Nations League, KazFootball.kz reports.





So the matches with the national team of Georgia were the most visited matches. Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena gathered 52 214 football lovers in Tbilisi, and the match in Astana was visited by 28 736 fans at Astana Arena.





The national football team's matches against these of Latvia and Andorra gathered 21 463 and 19 854 spectators respectively, and away matches against Latvia (4 878) and Andorra (1 235) were not famous among spectators.





Note, the national football team of Georgia took the first place in the group, and Kazakhstan was second with 6 points.





Georgian footballers trained by ex-trainer of Almaty-based Kairat Vladimir Weiss will play in League C at the next UEFA Nations League and will be given a chance to compete for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.









