Putin invited Nazarbayev to take part in opening of 2018 FIFA World Cup

A telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin was held on May 22. It was reported by a press service of the Akorda. It is noted that at the conversation, the heads of state discussed the current issues of bilateral cooperation.





The Russian leader invited Nursultan Nazarbayev to take part in an opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow," says the message.





An opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA world Cup will be held on June 14 at the Luzhniki stadium before a start match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. It is held until July 15 in 11 cities of Russia at 12 stadiums.









