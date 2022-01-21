Система Orphus

Rebranded uniform of Kazakh Olympic team to be unveiled

19.01.2022, 11:05 1306
Rebranded uniform of Kazakh Olympic team to be unveiled
Images | olimpic.kz
For the first time in history, uniform of Kazakhstan's national team at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympics will be branded as QAZAQSTAN, Kazinform citing Olympic.kz.
 
Kazakhstan obtained special permission to change the branding of its national team's uniform from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
 
The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan believes that such important element of the national uniform in the native language will bolster athletes' confidence.
 
The National Olympic Committee stresses that the Olympic Games is a big festival of friendship and peace where the top athletes march under the flags of their countries. This is an important event not only for them, but also for fans who unite to support their teams. 'QAZAQSTAN' lettering in the native language is an important step towards revealing the identity of our country in the eyes of the global community. National elements of the Kazakh culture in the national uniform design have always been significant in terms of demonstrating the traditions and authenticity of our people.
 
The National Olympic Committee hopes that compatriots will support their team.
 
The rebranded uniform of Kazakhstani Olympians will be unveiled in the nearest future.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Culture and Sport Minister Abayev receives world chess championship Bibisara Assaubayeva

18.01.2022, 14:04 2336
Culture and Sport Minister Abayev receives world chess championship Bibisara Assaubayeva
Images | instagram/committee
Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev met with the youngest world chess champion in history Bibisara Assaubayeva, Kazinform reports.
 
Bibisara Assaubayeva claimed gold in blitz chess with one round to spare and silver in rapid chess at the World Chess Championship in Warsaw, Poland, the press service of the ministry said on Tuesday.
 
Minister Abayev warmly greeted Bibisara Assaubayeva at the meeting, expressing his gratitude on behalf of all Kazakhstanis and wished her further success in her sport career.
 
Dauren Abayev stressed that the whole country is proud of Bibisara and that her high achievement at such a prestigious tournament will go down in history of Kazakhstan's sport. According to him, Bibisara's success will inspire thousands of young Kazakhstanis to go in for chess.
 
He also expressed gratitude to Bibisara's mother Liana Tanzharikova and her coaches.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan's Kukushkin, Skatov out, Bublik marches on at 2022 Australian Open

18.01.2022, 13:21 2341
Kazakhstan's Kukushkin, Skatov out, Bublik marches on at 2022 Australian Open
Images | ktf.kz
World number 253 Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov crashed out of the 2022 Australian Open after his debut at the tournament, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation said.
 
Qualifier Skatov lost to another qualifier from Slovakia Norbert Gombos in a four-set match 3-6, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6, Kazinform reports.
 
Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was eliminated in the opening round of the 2022 AO by American Tommy Paul.
 
Unlike Skatov and Kukushkin, world number 35 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan won his first-round match against American Ernesto Escobedo and will continue to fight in Melbourne. Bublik is set to face 17th-seeded Gael Monfils of France.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani archer wins bronze at Asian Archery Championships 2021

18.11.2021, 21:18 69263
Kazakhstani archer wins bronze at Asian Archery Championships 2021
Images | Olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s archers Sergey Khristich won bronze at the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Bangladesh, India, Olympic.kz reports.
 
Khristich beat Mohit of India in the Compound Men Bronze event 148:145.
 
It bears to remind that Team Kazakhstan have already collected three medals at the championships. Kazakhstani archers scored silver and bronze in male and female events, respectively.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani grabs silver at table tennis tournament in Slovenia

08.11.2021, 19:30 99152
Kazakhstani grabs silver at table tennis tournament in Slovenia
Images | kazinform.kz
The WTT Contender Laљko 2021has been wrapped up in Slovenia, Olympic.kz reports.
 
In a decisive match for the first place Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan lost to Chinese Liang Jingkun 0-4, settling for silver.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Shymkent to host Kazakhstan Fencing Championships

01.11.2021, 18:25 126854
Shymkent to host Kazakhstan Fencing Championships
Images | tribuna.media
Shymkent has been chosen as the host city of the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships for men and women, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan said on Monday.

According to the press service of the committee, the Kazakhstan Fencing Championships will kick off in the city tomorrow, November 2.

The championships is set to run for seven days through November 9.

The event will bring together 420 athletes from 14 regions of the country and the cities of Shymkent, Almaty and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Shymkent is renowned for its sports venues as the city frequently hosts various international and national sports events, for example, boxing championships.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioner grabs gold at tournament in Montenegro

18.10.2021, 15:26 152585
Kazakhstan’s taekwondo practitioner Dzhansel Deniz claimed a golden medal at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021, the National Olympic Committee said on Monday. 

Dzhansel won over the Turkish taekwondo practitioner 2:0 with the golden point in the extra round in the 73kg Final at the Montenegro Podgorica Open 2021. The G-1 class tournament brought together over 200 athletes from diffrenet parts of the world.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstani gymnast wins 3 bronze medals at int'l tournament in Moscow

06.10.2021, 16:30 158255
Kazakhstani Elzhana Taniyeva hauled three medals at the Olympico Cup International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Moscow, Russia, Olympic.kz reports.
 
Taniyeva scored three bronze medals in the Individual Final. Gold and silver went to Russian Dina Averina and Arina Averina.
 
Taniyeva also earned bronze in the Group All-Round Final. The international event was held at the Rhythmic Gymnastics Palace named after Irina Viner-Usmanova.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Gianni Moscon signs on for two years at Team Astana

29.09.2021, 19:03 153009
Italian rider Gianni Moscon is set to join Team Astana, where the 27-year-old individual time trial and one-day race specialist will ride in the colours of the Kazakh team in 2022 and 2023, the Team’s official website reads.
 

After six years spent in one team, I am going to take a serious step in my career. I think that this is a kind of challenge for me, motivation to keep on growing, and a new experience that I am sure will be successful. Over the years, I have managed to accumulate a lot of experience, and now I would like to use it to the fullest in a new team, in a new environment. In my first season in Astana, I hope to be as useful as possible to the team and, of course, I will strive to achieve some personal successes. I hope that I will be able to perform in the best possible way at the races of the highest level. Together with the new team, General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov, the coaches and sports directors, we still have to discuss and make plans for the new season. There are a lot of big and important races on the calendar, so I hope that I can prove myself and achieve some serious results", said Gianni Moscon.

 
Gianni Moscon is well-known for his attacking style of racing which brought him many important results, both in one-day and stage races. Signing his first neo-pro contract back in 2016 after a number of impressive wins (Piccolo Giro di Lombardia, road race of the U23 Italian National Championships, Trofeo Citta di San Vendemiano), Moscon has continued to achieve impressive results in the WorldTour.
 
In 2016, the Italian won the General Classification of the Arctic Race of Norway and finished third at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali, and in 2017 he won the Italian National Championships Individual Time Trial title and took a solid third place at Il Lombardia. In 2018, Moscon became back to back Italian ITT champion, won Giro della Toscana, Coppa Agostoni and the overall standings of the Tour de Guanxi.
 
This season, Moscon has continued to deliver victories, with two stage wins at the Tour of the Alps and victory at the GP Lugano.
 

We are pleased to welcome Gianni Moscon, a very strong and versatile rider, to our team. As well as being suited to one-day races and individual time trials, Gianni is a reliable team rider who can provide powerful support for the team’s Grand Tour leaders. After six years in the same team, we hope that this move to Astana will allow Gianni to further develop as a rider, especially as he is still young, and will inspire him and help him to unlock his rich potential even more. The transfer of Gianni Moscon is an unconditional strengthening of the team’s position, both in one-day races and the Grand Tours, for the next two seasons", said Alexandr Vinokurov, the team’s 2022 General Manager.


Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read