Russia to face Spain in knockouts of FIFA World Cup 2018

Russia will play vs Spain in the knockouts of FIFA World Cup 2018. This became clear from the results of matches in Group B, TASS reports.





The Spaniards drew a match vs Marocco 2-2 and took the first place in Group B. Now they are supposed to play against Russia that occupies the second place in Group A.





The match will be played at Luzhniki stadium in Moscow on July 1.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.