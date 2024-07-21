Rybakina of Kazakhstan 2nd in 2024 Race to the WTA Finals Standings

Images | ktf.kz

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retains her second spot in the 2024 WTA Race Singles Ranking with a total score of 4,901, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.





With a total of 7,465 points, Iga Świątek of Poland leads the 2024 Race to the WTA Finals Standings.





Coming in third in the 2024 WTA Race Singles Ranking is Jasmine Paolini of Italy with a score of 4,505 points.





Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Coco Gauff of the US are fourth and fifth in the ranking, scoring 4,466 and 3,598 points, respectively.





The WTA Finals featuring top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the WTA Finals Race ranking will be held in Saudi Arabia for 2024-26, with this year's edition taking place from 2 to 9 November.