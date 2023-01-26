Rybakina to play vs Azarenka in 2023 Australian Open semifinals

Images | sports.kz

Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Kizatova clinched gold at the 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.





Kizatova defeated Aziza Zokirova of Uzbekistan in the Women’s Light Middleweight (66-70kg) final by the split judge’ decision. Zokirova settled for silver.





Kazakhstan’s Moldir Toikova (Women’s Light Fly (48-50kg), Anel Sakysh (Women’s Bantam (52-54kg), Viktoriya Grefeyeva (Women’s Feather (54-57kg), Shakhnaz Issayeva (Women’s Light (57-60kg), Nazerke Serik (Women’s Light Welter (60-63kg), Aknar Ichshanova (Women’s Welter (63-66kg), and Dana Diday (Women’s Middle (70-75kg) all took home bronze earlier.