05.01.2025, 10:09 3266

Sofiya Aktayeva pockets gold at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE

Kazakh fencer Sofiya Aktayeva bagged a gold medal at the FIE Junior Foil World Cup Fujairah in the UAE, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Sofiya beat Zhihe Tie of China with a score of 15:13.

Recall that the training camp of the Kazakh epée fencing team had finished in Dubai, the UAE.

As earlier reported, the 2024 FIDE World Blitz Chess Championship had wrapped up in New York with Ian Nepomniachtchi and Magnus Carlsen sharing the champion's title.
 

01.01.2025, 11:12 13026

Rybakina secures 1st win in United Cup quarterfinal

The leader of the Kazakh women's tennis team, Elena Rybakina, bagged the first win for Kazakhstan in the quarterfinal match vs Germany at the United Cup ongoing in Australian Perth, Kazinform News Agency learned from KTF.

Rybakina, who is positioned sixth in the WTA rankings, beat World No 80 Laura Siegemund with a score of 6:3, 6:1.

Thus, Team Kazakhstan took a lead - 1:0. Next on the court will be Alexander Shevchenko (ranked 78th by the ATP) and Daniel Masur (ranked 254th by the ATP).

Earlier, Elena Rybakina secured the first win against Spain at the United Cup.
 

25.12.2024, 09:04 25386

Denis Poluboyarinov claims 96kg weightlifting gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Championships

Kazakhstan’s Denis Poluboyarinov won the junior boys -96kg category and gave his country another gold at the ongoing 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

Denis Poluboyarinov added another gold medal for Kazakhstan after winning the junior boys -96kg session with a total of 366kg, 205kg snatch + 161kg clean and jerk.

Coming in second was Iran’s Sepah Amir Hossein with a total lift of 349kg (187kg snatch + 162 clean and jerk). Another Iranian Mohammad Esfandiari took home bronze with a result of 334kg (182kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk).

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 39 more medals at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar.
 

12.11.2024, 17:26 65376

Kazakh national team claims 1st place at Shinkyokushinkai Karate tournament in Bangkok

The Kazakh Shinkyokushinkai Karate national squad earned nine gold medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s Shinkyokushinkai Karate national team took the first place with nine gold, one silver and eight bronze medals at the 19th All Asia Full-Contact Karate Championship in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

Coming in second is China. Team Thailand ended up third.

Team Kazakhstan also earned 10 licenses for the 1st World Full-contact Karate Championship set to be held in Tokyo, Japan, in 2025.
 

11.11.2024, 12:41 83331

Kazakh table tennis player wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy

Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold medal in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The 11-year-old Kazakh athlete participated in six matches, securing a victory in each. During the tournament, Bekmukhambetova defeated Lola Uria of Spain, Serena Rossati of Italy, Emily Cojocaru of Italy, Julia Fernandes of Spain, Bianca Toma of Romania, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.

It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstani pocketed bronze in the U13 Girls' Singles finals of the WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024.
 

11.11.2024, 10:20 83141

Kazakhstan's Nurila Assankyzy claims gold at inaugural women’s combat sambo tournament in Astana

Kazakhstan’s Nurila Assankyzy claimed a gold medal in the first-ever women’s combat sambo competitions at the 2024 World Sambo Championships held in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform News Agency cites the Directorate for Sport Development of Kazakhstan.

Nurila Assankyzy of Kazakhstan defeated Sabina Agazhanova of Turkmenistan 7-4 in the women’s +80kg final at the tournament.

Earlier it was reported that Yessentai Imakhanov brough Kazakhstan the second gold after beaing Uzbek Sardor Olimzhonov in the men’s 64kh category at the 2024 World Sambo Championships.

The 2024 World SAMBO Championships in sports and combat sambo among adults kicked off at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Palace of Martial Arts in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The tournament brought together nearly 470 athletes from 80 countries, with 28 athletes representing Kazakhstan.

The tournament will feature for the first time competitions in combat sambo among women and blind sambo in the SVI-1 class (totally blind athletes). It’s the final qualifying event for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu.

To note, the Kazakh capital of Astana was the venue for the 2005 World Sambo Championships, with Kazakhstani athletes claiming one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.
 

01.11.2024, 19:11 66161

Kazakh swimmers set 2 records at Singapore World Cup

Kazakh swimmers set two records at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Adelaida Pchelintseva renewed her result in the women’s 100m breaststroke clocking the distance in 01:07.74.

Galymzhan Balabek set up Kazakhstan’s record in the men’s 400m freestyle with a result of 03:47.52.

Another swimmer Yegor Popov finished fifth in the men’s 200m backstroke final.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Nurkozha Kaipanov had claimed men’s 70kg freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic Weight Categories in Tirana, Albania.

Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova won a gold in U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender 2024 in Slovakia’s Senec.
 

01.11.2024, 17:08 66161

Team Kazakhstan upset in 1st bout of IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship in China

The Kazakh women's national ice hockey team participated in its first match at the IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Team Kazakhstan fought against the national team of China.

Team China defeated the Kazakh squad with a score of 5:0.

Kazakhstan is set to play against Japan on November 2.

It was earlier reported that Kazakhstan's wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov had pocketed the 70kg Freestyle gold at the World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories in Tirana, Albania. He became the second Kazakhstani male athlete to grab the gold medal at the tournament named after Rizabek Aitmukhan.

Kazakh table tennis player Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024 in the Transpetrol Sport Hall in Slovakia. During the tournament, the 11-year-old Kazakh athlete defeated Oleksandra Bets of Ukraine, Julia Vcelkova of Slovakia, Celestine Capati of Singapore, Sofia Truskova of Slovakia, Emily Wu of Switzerland, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.
 

01.11.2024, 11:12 65406

11 y.o Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024

Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed gold in the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024 in the Transpetrol Sport Hall in Slovakia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the tournament, the 11-year-old Kazakh athlete defeated Oleksandra Bets of Ukraine, Julia Vcelkova of Slovakia, Celestine Capati of Singapore, Sofia Truskova of Slovakia, Emily Wu of Switzerland, and Ayalguu Erdenekhuyag of Mongolia.

It was earlier reported Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova had captured the gold medal in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Ismailia 2024 in Egypt. She participated in seven matches, securing victory in each.

Bekmukhambetova won the U11 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Varazdin 2024 in Croatia in August this year.
 

