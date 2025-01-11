This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sofiya Aktayeva pockets gold at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE
relevant news
Rybakina secures 1st win in United Cup quarterfinal
Denis Poluboyarinov claims 96kg weightlifting gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Championships
Kazakh national team claims 1st place at Shinkyokushinkai Karate tournament in Bangkok
Kazakh table tennis player wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Lignano 2024 in Italy
Kazakhstan's Nurila Assankyzy claims gold at inaugural women’s combat sambo tournament in Astana
Kazakh swimmers set 2 records at Singapore World Cup
Team Kazakhstan upset in 1st bout of IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia Championship in China
11 y.o Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova wins gold at WTT Youth Contender Senec 2024
