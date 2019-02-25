Almaty. 30 January. Kazakhstan Today - The first set of medals has been contested by women at the Almaty Universiade



1. Liliya Vasilieva (Russia) - 14:08.06



2. Anna Nechaevskaya (Russia) - 14:21.09



3. Anna Shevchenko (Kazakhstan) - 14:23.08



64 athletes from 21 countries took part in the 5km womenИs classic race. The athletes enjoyed the bright sun and the light breeze. The race turned out to be dramatic and intense. The first to run was a representative from China - Zhao Yuan. From that point onwards - the race went according to the protocol. Falls could not be avoided. BrazilИs Bruna Moura was doing very well but lost her balance while skiing uphill one of the slopes and fell. It turned out to be a coincidence that all future medal winners of the race ran in the last group. This made the race more intense. Starting from the first runner to cross the finish line, race leaders kept changing every minute. And right before the end of the race the medalists were finally determined. Liliya Vasilieva from Russia did not give any chances to her opponents.



- I always aim for a medal, - the first champion of the 2017 Universiade, Vassilieva, says. - The race trail is peculiar. There are gentle slopes but there is also a steep uphill slope. Turns and down hills are very difficult. I ran at my own pace. As for the trail, no one told me anything. All went well.



During the race the Russian runner was 5 seconds behind the Kazakh runner but ultimately was able to win it. As a result, Anna Shevchenko from Kazakhstan ended up with the bronze medal after conceding 2 seconds to the silver medalist, Anna Nechaevskaya.



- The second part of the race was a lot harder - the Kazakh runner said after the race. - Perhaps I started off really fast and then slowed down slightly. The trail is challenging. The part where you have to ski uphill takes up almost half of the trail. Luckily, I could rely on my skis.



Source: Almaty 2017 Winter Universiade Oganizing Directorate



