We learned the cost of Gennady's all victories - Kazakh Information Minister on GGG-'Canelo' rematch

Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev made a commentary on the Gennady and Alvarez bout.





First and foremost we witnessed a wonderful historic bout, which will certainly enter 'Golden Collection' of the world boxing. I personally glad that all Kazakhstan citizens as one supported Gennady, as thanks to the bout with 'Canelo' Kazakhstan citizens learned the extent of Golovkin's heroic efforts. Despite the facts that the judges look kindly upon the opponent, that almost the entire audience was full of supporters of the opponent, that the promotion company, his opponents dictate all deals of the entire boxing industry. Thanks to the last fight, we learned the cost of all victories of Gennady. As the need to knock out each opponent while you are not certain of the judges' decision is, first of all, a physiological burden," said Dauren Abayev during the Open Dialogue programme on the Khabar TV channel.





Gennady Golovkin lost in the rematch against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez following the judges' decision having not defended the WBC, WBA (Super) and IBO middleweight champion belts.









