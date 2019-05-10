Weightlifting federation made a statement on disqualification of Kazakhstan national team

Astana. 2 October. Kazakhstan Today - On September 30 - October 1 this year in Bucharest (Romania) the emergency meeting of executive committee of the International federation of weightlifting (IWF) has taken place. It is expected that discharge of Kazakhstan adult national team for 12 months will become the main disciplinary action. Discharge can be removed earlier on the basis of the conclusion of the special commission which will carry out monitoring of a situation in the field of practical fight against dope in 9 countries.



Discussion of anti-doping measures and policy with which connect the future of weightlifting became the question drawing the greatest attention of media and the International Olympic Committee. IWF is under close attention in connection with numerous cases of detection of dope following the results of "re-analysis" of tests of participants of the Olympic Games in Beijing (2008) and London (2012), the press service of Federation of weightlifting informs.



Predictably, members of executive committee have confirmed "The Tbilisi decision" again and have discussed ways of his execution on the basis of the recommendations of the special commission.



The Kazakhstan federation at all stages of consideration of this question claimed that it for a number of reasons doesn't deserve sanctions. Full change of the operating structure of Federation has been made, the anti-doping policy and work which result was a lack of cases of detection of banned drugs at the Kazakhstan athletes in 2016 and 2017 is considerably improved and toughened. The specified information is transferred by the Kazakhstan delegation to executive committee of IWF.



The Kazakhstan federation has been presented on executive committee by the president of FTA RK Zhanat Tusupbekov who since June of this year is elected to a position of the vice-president of IWF.



According to the official statement of IWF, the notice of execution of the decision and the corresponding conditions will be sent to 9 national federations in the middle of October of the next year.



The Kazakhstan side works on that no disciplinary actions extended to the youthful and junior national team of Kazakhstan, and the Kazakhstan representatives and federation in general have continued work in the operating bodies of the international and Asian federation.



We will remind that in June, 2016 in Tbilisi following the results of a meeting of executive committee of IWF the decision on year disqualification of the countries whose athletes three and more times have violated the anti-doping law on OI 2008 and 2012 of has been made. 9 countries taking the leading positions in weightlifting including Kazakhstan were included in the specified list.



News Agency Bnews



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.