ru
kz
en
09:00, Sun
, 11.04.2021
Write us
twitter
youtube
vk
rss
facebook
instagram
telegram
ru
kz
en
Kazakhstan news
Economy
Politics
International affair
Society
Incidents
Sports
News archive
Video
Photo/Infographic
twitter
youtube
vk
rss
facebook
instagram
telegram
letter
close
Home
News
Video
Egypt puts on a show as it moves royal mummies to new home
05.04.2021
1675
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.
Comments
relevant news
view
18.03.2021
Ducks on Lake Sairan, Almaty
Ducks on Lake Sairan, Almaty
view
21.02.2021
NASA’s Perseverance reveals first full-color images of Mars
NASA’s Perseverance reveals first full-color images of Mars
view
19.02.2021
World Whale and Dolphin Day
World Whale and Dolphin Day
Most read
week
month
05.04.2021
Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey
13609
Kazakhstan to increase flights to Turkey
05.04.2021
EBRD and Kazakhstan will work on long-term decarbonisation strategy for power sector
13582
EBRD and Kazakhstan will work on long-term decarbonisation strategy for power sector
05.04.2021
COVID Digest: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’
11908
COVID Digest: 6 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’
05.04.2021
Inflation increased in March in Kazakhstan
11827
Inflation increased in March in Kazakhstan
05.04.2021
Second girl hit by a drunk drive died in Almaty region
11719
Second girl hit by a drunk drive died in Almaty region
12.03.2021
Almaty to host Junior Speed Skating Championship of Kazakhstan
38422
Almaty to host Junior Speed Skating Championship of Kazakhstan
13.03.2021
Injured in plane crash rendered necessary medical care, Almaty Mayor
37612
Injured in plane crash rendered necessary medical care, Almaty Mayor
13.03.2021
Four killed, two injured: military plane crashed near Almaty
37450
Four killed, two injured: military plane crashed near Almaty
15.03.2021
Flight recorder data of crashed An-26 will be announced in the near future
35884
Flight recorder data of crashed An-26 will be announced in the near future
17.03.2021
Almaty to host Kazakhstan Archery Champs
34372
Almaty to host Kazakhstan Archery Champs
Write us
Send