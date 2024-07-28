16 killed, 48 injured after two buses crash in central Mali

Tell a friend

At least 16 people were killed and 48 others were injured, including six in serious condition, following a head-on collision between two buses in central Mali on Thursday, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.





The accident took place at around 8:30 a.m. local time Thursday on National Road 6 in Ouan, central Mali, causing significant material damage, according to a press release issued by the Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.





One of the drivers died in the accident, the release said.





The probable causes of the accident were excessive speed and reckless driving, and an investigation was underway to elucidate the exact circumstances, said the press release