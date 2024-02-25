22.02.2024, 13:52 3726

2 dead, 3 missing after ship hits bridge in south China  

Two people were killed and three others missing after a ship hit a bridge and caused the bridge to fracture on Thursday morning in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, rescuers said, Xinhua reported.

The accident happened at around 5:30 a.m. when a container ship hit the pier of the Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District. Five vehicles, including a motorbike, were involved in the accident. Two of them plunged into the river and the others fell onto the vessel, a preliminary investigation has found.

A crew member is slightly injured in the accident.

Rescue efforts are underway, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

 

24.02.2024, 10:36 4361

15 dead in building fire in east China

Fifteen people were killed after a building fire broke out Friday morning in Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, the municipal government said on Saturday morning, Xinhua reports.

At around 4:39 a.m. on Friday, the local fire department received an alarm about the fire in a residential building in the Yuhuatai District.

Rescuers put out the flames at around 6 a.m., and the search and rescue operation at the scene ended at around 2 p.m.

Forty-four injured people are receiving hospital treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire erupted on the building's first floor, where electrical bicycles were placed.

Further investigation is underway.
 

22.02.2024, 19:48 3896

Mine collapse leaves 15 dead in Venezuela

Fifteen people were killed and 11 others injured after a mine collapsed in La Paragua, the city of Angostura in the country's southeastern Bolivar state, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday night, Xinhua reports.

Search and rescue teams continue to be deployed in the area by ground and air to find trapped miners after the unfortunate incident, the president added.

We immediately dispatched all the civil defense teams, together with the governor of Bolivar state Angel Marcano, we would strengthen the rescue phase," Maduro said via state television.


Maduro added that preliminary investigations have determined that the collapse of the mine occurred after some drilling and "collapsed to a depth of 30 meters."
 

21.02.2024, 13:31 15231

More whales getting stranded in western Japan bay amid global warming

Images | File photo taken on Feb. 19, 2024, shows a dead whale floating in Osaka Bay, western Japan. (Kyodo)
A growing number of whales are becoming stranded in a western Japan bay known for its maze-like passages, with experts warning the marine mammals are increasingly likely to wander into the area as global warming progresses, Kyodo reports.

On Monday, the carcass of a sperm whale measuring 13 to 14 meters and weighing 25 to 30 tons was found in Osaka Bay. The discovery followed reports of sightings off Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture a week earlier, with the whale stranded in the bay since late January.

In January last year, a sperm whale died after being spotted struggling near the mouth of the Yodo River in Osaka. The body of the 15-meter-long male, referred to affectionately on social media as Yodo-chan, was later sunk off the Kii Peninsula south of Osaka Bay.

According to the local ports bureau, all whales that have strayed into the bay have died after being unable to return to the Pacific Ocean. While metallic sounds can be used to chase away whales, the risk of agitating them means the solution is not ideal.

The only thing we can do is consider in advance how to dispose of the carcasses," a bureau official said.


Yasunobu Nabeshima, chairman of an Osaka Museum of Natural History community club, attributed the increase in whales wandering into Osaka Bay to global warming, which has caused the temperature difference between the Pacific Ocean and bay to decline.

The difference has been further minimized by the development of low-temperature eddies in the Pacific caused by the large meander of the Kuroshio Current, which begins off the Philippines and flows northeastward past Japan, since 2017, Nabeshima said, adding it has also led to more dolphins and sea turtles in the area.

The structure of Osaka Bay also makes it easy for whales to become trapped, with the coast of Osaka and Sakai cities comprising many intricate passages.

While Kobe harbor, where the latest whale was initially sighted, has a simple structure, Sakai-Semboku port, where its carcass was found Monday, leads to a dead end.

Whales use sound waves to navigate and Osaka Bay becomes "a place from which they cannot escape once they enter," said Nabeshima.

Local authorities should collaborate with research institutions to conduct ecological surveys and seek effective measures," he added.

 

21.02.2024, 12:29 15376

UN releases 100 mln USD in emergency humanitarian aid for seven countries

The UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) on Tuesday allocated 100 million U.S. dollars to bolster relief efforts in seven critically underfunded countries across Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East, UN humanitarians said, Xinhua reports.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Sudan, and Syria are the top priorities, with each receiving 20 million dollars. This funding aims to assist those in the DRC affected by ongoing conflict in the east, support displaced populations in Sudan due to conflict, and aid individuals in Syria impacted by hostilities.

Additionally, Chad will receive 15 million dollars to help refugees and other vulnerable groups. The remaining funds are allocated to Niger (10 million dollars), Lebanon (9 million dollars), and Honduras (6 million dollars) to support their respective humanitarian needs.

The new allocation is among the smallest in recent years for the world's least-financed crises," OCHA said. "This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs."


The humanitarians said the cost to support 250 million people affected by conflicts, natural disasters, disease and other crises last year surged to 56.7 billion U.S. dollars, a record high. However, the UN humanitarians said that less than 40 percent of that funding was received.

The new emergency infusion of funds will help sustain life-saving humanitarian support to people facing the world's worst crises, said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths. "It is a reminder of CERF's crucial role at a time of immense needs and chronic underfunding of humanitarian appeals. Yet with donations at their lowest level in recent years, CERF's life-saving impact is itself facing a serious challenge."

Griffiths added that it is critical member states provide full and timely funding for CERF.

OCHA said that humanitarian needs are expected to continue to soar in 2024.

The CERF allocation is critical to scale up assistance for and spur further donor support for some of the world's most protracted and neglected crises," OCHA said. "The new funding will also bolster partnerships with local organizations and enhance accountability."

 

20.02.2024, 16:14 18246

Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub

Malaysia aims to draw more electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers as it seeks to become a regional hub for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an official said on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Citing favorable conditions in Malaysia making it highly conducive to support multinationals' regional hub ambitions, Malaysian Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in his keynote address at an automotive event here.

Apart from our strategic location, good infrastructure and rule of law, we also have a highly-established electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, which has been reliably feeding the other industries, including aerospace, renewable energy and EVs," he said.


He added that the regional EV market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 33 percent from around 500 million U.S. dollars in 2021 to 2.7 billion dollars by 2027.
 

20.02.2024, 14:36 18481

China starts census of data resources

China has launched a census to take stock of the production, storage, circulation, trade, utilization and security of data resources across the country, the National Data Administration said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

The census, from Feb. 18 to March 5, aims to provide statistical support for policy-making as well as the launch of pilot demonstration programs, said the administration.

The participants of the census include relevant provincial-level government departments, manufacturers of data collection and storage equipment, enterprises in sectors of consumer and industrial internet platforms, big data and artificial intelligence, bourses of data resources, national laboratories, it said.

The census also covers centrally-administered state-owned enterprises, industry associations and chambers, as well as the State Information Center.

China has launched a three-year campaign in December last year to promote the use of data as a factor of production in major scenarios, promising to increase efforts to promote the high-level application of data, ensure the quality of data supply, improve the environment of data circulation and strengthen data security.
 

16.02.2024, 08:49 34821

Argentina records highest inflation in three decades

Argentina registered a year-on-year inflation rate of 254.2 percent in January, the highest in 32 years, according to data released Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC), Xinhua reports.

The consumer price index registered a monthly increase of 20.6 percent in January, while it registered a monthly increase of 25.5 percent in December last year, marking the highest monthly rate in three decades, the data shows.

The consumer categories hardest hit by rising inflation were miscellaneous goods and services, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, home appliances and maintenance, and health, said the INDEC.

Other consumer categories also hit by rising inflation include recreation and culture, hospitality, transportation, communication, and clothing and footwear.

The private-sector analysts consulted by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) estimated that inflation would begin to decline significantly at a rate of 18 percent a month from February, with 2024 seeing inflation of 227 percent year on year.
 

15.02.2024, 18:39 36621

Tyrannosaurid jawbone fossil found for 1st time in Japan

Tyrannosaurid jawbone fossil found for 1st time in Japan
Images | Kyodo
A lower jawbone fossil from a tyrannosaurid dinosaur was found in a roughly 74-million-year-old layer of earth from the Late Cretaceous period in southwestern Japan, in the first such discovery in the country, local museums said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

The finding in Reihoku, Kumamoto Prefecture, is expected to advance studies regarding the classification of large theropods during the Late Cretaceous period and the range of its habitat within Asia, according to the Goshoura Cretaceous Museum and the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum.

The fossil is believed to belong to a new species in the Tyrannosauridae family, with an estimated body length of about eight meters, according to a researcher of the dinosaur museum.

The fossil was initially discovered in 2014. Of the lower jawbone, the left dentary bone, which supported its teeth, measures around 14 centimeters in length and about 8 cm in height, while the connecting right side is approximately 17 cm in length and around 8 cm in height.

It is the largest jawbone of a carnivorous dinosaur discovered in Japan, according to experts.

It was found from younger strata compared with fossils discovered in the past. It is a rarity in Asia," said Hiromi Kurosu, a curator of the Goshoura museum.


The jawbone fossil will be exhibited at the southwestern Japan museum following its renewal opening in March.

Members of the Tyrannosauridae family were large carnivorous dinosaurs with a body length of about 5 meters to over 10 meters that roamed present-day North America and Asia about 83 to 66 million years ago, according to the museum.

Fossil teeth of the dinosaur group have been discovered in areas such as Nagasaki, southwestern Japan.
 

