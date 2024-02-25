This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
2 dead, 3 missing after ship hits bridge in south China
15 dead in building fire in east China
Mine collapse leaves 15 dead in Venezuela
We immediately dispatched all the civil defense teams, together with the governor of Bolivar state Angel Marcano, we would strengthen the rescue phase," Maduro said via state television.
More whales getting stranded in western Japan bay amid global warming
The only thing we can do is consider in advance how to dispose of the carcasses," a bureau official said.
Local authorities should collaborate with research institutions to conduct ecological surveys and seek effective measures," he added.
UN releases 100 mln USD in emergency humanitarian aid for seven countries
The new allocation is among the smallest in recent years for the world's least-financed crises," OCHA said. "This reflects the reduced funding that CERF received in 2023, its lowest since 2018, and the dire reality that donor funding is failing to keep up with soaring humanitarian needs."
The CERF allocation is critical to scale up assistance for and spur further donor support for some of the world's most protracted and neglected crises," OCHA said. "The new funding will also bolster partnerships with local organizations and enhance accountability."
Malaysia aims to draw more EV manufacturers as it seeks to become regional hub
Apart from our strategic location, good infrastructure and rule of law, we also have a highly-established electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, which has been reliably feeding the other industries, including aerospace, renewable energy and EVs," he said.
China starts census of data resources
Argentina records highest inflation in three decades
Tyrannosaurid jawbone fossil found for 1st time in Japan
It was found from younger strata compared with fossils discovered in the past. It is a rarity in Asia," said Hiromi Kurosu, a curator of the Goshoura museum.
